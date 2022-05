MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – According to police, the victim in the vehicle Vs. pedestrian accident was a three-year-old child. See the UPDATED NEWS STORY HERE. Previous release before media were made aware of the fact that the pedestrian was a 3-year-old: A pedestrian was struck by an oncoming vehicle just before 8:00 Thursday morning in Murfreesboro. Police had to shut down the westbound lanes of Old Fort Parkway near New Salem Road to investigate the accident. The collision occurred near the Tennessee College of Applied Technology. Murfreesboro Police report an SUV struck the pedestrian.

