The Lehi Round-Up Rodeo and week-long celebration are only four weeks away and the rodeo royalty will be ready to represent Lehi. “The Lehi Round-Up Rodeo Royalty participates in the Herriman, Eagle Mountain, Pleasant Grove and Lehi rodeos. They are involved in dozens of activities until December as well,” explained Mark Coddington. Mark is on the board of directors for the rodeo and he and his wife Shanalyn direct the queen contest.

LEHI, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO