Police Searching After Dog Stolen from Car in Lothian

PARKVILLE, MD—Police are searching for the owner of a dog that was found in the Parkville area. The dog is a brown and white husky mix and was found at around 7 a.m. on Thursday on Linwood Avenue (21234). Officers at the Parkville Precinct say the dog is very friendly and is wearing a black harness. Anyone with additional information … Continue reading "Police searching for owner of dog found in Parkville" The post Police searching for owner of dog found in Parkville appeared first on Nottingham MD.

PARKVILLE, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO