Egg Harbor Police Warn of Increase in Vehicle Burglaries – Press Release

SALISBURY, Md.- A police raid on a Salisbury home has led to the arrests of several people on drug charges. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office said its Community Action Team recently conducted an investigation into individuals selling illegal drugs from a home on the on the 700 block of Dennis Street in Salisbury. In fact, CAT received numerous complaints from members of the community about drug activity at the home. The area was identified as an open-air drug market, the Sheriff's Office said.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO