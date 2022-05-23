ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Can Packers WRs Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb stay efficient in bigger roles?

By Zach Kruse
 3 days ago
The numbers tell a crystal clear story: Packers wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb have been high efficiency pass-catchers over the last three seasons.

But the big question for 2022 is obvious: Can Lazard and Cobb remain efficient in bigger roles without Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling attracting attention of the coverage on every play?

Lazard and Cobb have been excellent as complementary options.

Since 2019, Lazard has averaged 9.1 yards per target and 1.47 yards per route run, caught 68.4 percent of his targets, scored 14 touchdowns on 158 targets, created 75 first downs or touchdowns on 108 catches and produced a passer rating of 128.9 when targeted.

Cobb has played for three different teams (Dallas, Houston, Green Bay) since 2019, but he’s averaged 9.7 yards per target and 1.62 yards per route run, caught 71.4 percent of his targets, scored 11 touchdowns on 170 targets, created 82 first downs or touchdowns on 121 catches and produced a passer rating of 111.9 when targeted (including 144.9 last season in Green Bay).

Lazard averaged 3.9 targets per game; Cobb averaged 4.6 targets per game. Neither was a primary target.

That could change in 2022.

Gone are Adams and Valdes-Scantling, who combined for 224 of the Packers’ 570 total targets last season. The passing game in Green Bay is about to change significantly. Lazard and Cobb could be primary beneficiaries.

The Packers need both to remain efficient in a different situation. Adams is arguably the best receiver in football, and he consistently drew double coverage. Valdes-Scantling was the team’s best deep threat, and he consistently changed the geometry of coverage looks. Both made life a lot easier for complementary players in the passing game.

Despite adding Sammy Watkins and drafting three others, no receiver in the Packers offense will demand double coverage in 2022. And there’s no guarantee that a first-year player like Christian Watson or Romeo Doubs will immediately replace Valdes-Scantling as a deep threat. Defenses will play the Packers differently, so Lazard and Cobb must adjust. They will attract more attention. Space underneath might be more condensed. Getting open might require winning more one-on-ones against better players.

Aaron Rodgers is all about trust. He has the most experience with Lazard and Cobb, meaning it’s safe to assume they will both get a big uptick in targets if both are healthy in 2022.

The Packers need Lazard and Cobb, two high-efficiency complementary targets in recent years, to stay efficient in different roles and a differently-configured offense this season.

