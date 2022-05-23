ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Google, Samsung get East Texas patent cases moved to California

By Blake Brittain
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Y62F_0fniqfjM00

(Reuters) - Google LLC, Google's Waze Mobile Ltd and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd convinced a U.S. appeals court Monday to move separate patent lawsuits against them over map technology from East Texas federal court to Northern California.

Chief U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap should have granted the companies' request to transfer AGIS Software Development LLC's lawsuits because the California court was a more convenient place to try them, the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said.

AGIS' attorney Fred Fabricant of Fabricant said he and the company were "very disappointed." He said it "strains all logic" to transfer the cases, which were set for trials in June and August, based on convenience.

Google spokesperson José Castañeda said the company was pleased with the decision. He added that Google has called for the end of forum shopping by parties looking to sue in jurisdictions seen as friendly to their patent claims, "which only furthers abusive and costly litigation."

Samsung, Waze and their attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

AGIS sued the three companies in Marshall, Texas in 2019, arguing user-communication technology in Google and Waze's map apps violated its patents. Samsung's devices that work with Google's apps also infringe, AGIS said.

Gilstrap rejected the defendants' request to move the cases to Google's home district in Northern California. The judge said court congestion and judicial economy favored keeping the cases in Texas, and noted that he had already presided over a case involving the same patents.

Gilstrap's court once heard more patent cases than any other in the country. The Eastern District of Texas is now the third most-active federal court for patent cases behind the Western District of Texas and the District of Delaware, according to a Lex Machina report.

Circuit Judge Alan Lourie, writing Monday for a three-judge panel, said it would be easier to access potential witnesses and evidence in the Northern District of California, and that California had a stronger interest in the case.

AGIS had apparently rented office space in Marshall, Texas just to maintain patent cases there, the appeals court said.

The appeals court also said Gilstrap's previous experience with the patents did not give AGIS a "free pass" to have the cases heard in his court.

The case is In re Google LLC, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 22-140.

For AGIS: Fred Fabricant of Fabricant

For the defendants: Ginger Anders, Evan Mann and Jordan Segall of Munger Tolles & Olson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Blake Brittain reports on intellectual property law, including patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets. Reach him at blake.brittain@thomsonreuters.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

In rare decision, cannabis investor must pay $2 mln in defense fees - Del. judge

(Reuters) - It is not easy to irk a Delaware Chancery Court judge so thoroughly that she will order you to pay the other side’s legal fees and costs. The default rule in Chancery Court litigation, as in most cases in the U.S., is that litigants pay their own way, win or lose. Delaware has developed an exception that shifts fees to losers who have litigated in bad faith, but the bar is exceedingly high.
Reuters

Google in talks to join India's open e-commerce network ONDC -sources

NEW DELHI, May 27 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google is in talks with the Indian government to integrate its shopping services with the country’s open e-commerce network ONDC, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Late last month India soft-launched its Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC)...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Multiple children in classroom survived Texas shooting -official

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - Multiple children survived with injuries after a gunman barricaded himself in a fourth grade classroom where he killed 19 children and two adults, a Texas public safety official said on Wednesday. "We do know that there were multiple children that did survive, that were injured....
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Marshall, TX
Government
State
Delaware State
State
California State
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
Marshall, TX
Business
Local
Texas Government
Local
California Government
City
Marshall, TX
Reuters

Minutes before school attack, Texas gunman sent online warning

UVALDE, Texas, May 25 (Reuters) - The Texas gunman who murdered 19 children and two teachers posted an online message warning that he was going to shoot up an elementary school minutes before he attacked, Governor Greg Abbott said on Wednesday, as harrowing new details of the massacre emerged. The...
UVALDE, TX
Reuters

Gunman kills 19 children, 2 teachers at Texas elementary school

UVALDE, Texas, May 24 (Reuters) - A teenage gunman murdered at least 19 children and two teachers after storming into a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, the latest bout of gun-fueled mass killing in the United States and the nation's worst school shooting in nearly a decade. The carnage began...
UVALDE, TX
Reuters

Global automakers face electric shock in China

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - If global automakers think they can extend their dominance in China into the electric era, they may be in for a shock. Kings of the combustion age such as General Motors and Volkswagen are falling behind local players in the booming electric vehicle (EV) market in China, a country that's key to funding and developing their electric and autonomous ambitions.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Lawsuits#Patents#Waze Mobile Ltd#The Court Of Appeals#The Federal Circuit#Fabricant
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

May 27 (Reuters) - China's capital is offering elderly residents state-backed insurance for "medical accidents" linked to COVID-19 shots to ease vaccination hesitancy among those most vulnerable, as Beijing ramps up inoculations during its worst outbreak. read more. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a...
WORLD
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Glencore to appear in court in U.S., UK over corruption probes

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Glencore said it will appear in court in the United States and the United Kingdom later on Tuesday to potentially resolve investigations into the mining and trading company following corruption allegations. The London-listed company said in February it would set aside $1.5 billion for probes...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
Reuters

Joby receives FAA nod to start air taxi services commercially

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY.N) said on Thursday it had received a certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that would allow it to begin its air-taxi operations commercially with a conventional airplane. Although the certification gives the necessary clearance and is a significant milestone, the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

456K+
Followers
333K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy