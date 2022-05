Dunwoody, GA – May 26, 2022 – The Dunwoody Police Department is proud to announce our 2nd Annual Teen Police Academy! The Teen Police Academy is a FREE, 5-day summer program that will take place July 11 through 15 from 8:00am to 3:00pm. The program is available for teenagers ages 14-18. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. The class is limited to 15 participants and Dunwoody residents will have first priority in the acceptance process. If we have space available, we will open it up to non-residents.

DUNWOODY, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO