The University of North Carolina Board of Governors has announced the election of Elon University Provost Aswani K. Volety as the seventh chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. Volety served as UNC-Wilmington’s dean of the College of Arts and Sciences before joining Elon in September 2019 and will succeed retiring Chancellor Jose “Zito” Sartarelli. He will conclude his service as Elon’s provost on June 30, 2022.

ELON, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO