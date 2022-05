Leave the kids behind and indulge in South End’s newest immersive venue, The Puttery, a 21+ mini golf course that’s made its way from Texas to NC just in time for summer. There are different immersive, beautifully designed courses in every location that are meant to transport guests to another world. The Library, designed like, well, an antique library, complete with a section dedicated to other academic subjects, like the planets, or the Illusions Course, made to trick the eye.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO