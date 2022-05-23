ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twentynine Palms, CA

Lockdown underway at 29 Palms Marine Corps Combat Center after anonymous report of shots fired

By KESQ News Team
 3 days ago
A lockdown is underway at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms

A spokesperson at the base tells News Channel 3 that someone reported that they heard shots, but no victims or shooter had been located. The lockdown is underway during the investigation.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirms their personnel are working on the response as well.

The official Twitter account of the MAGTF Training Command/Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms tweeted updates including

"We have received reports of shots fired on board MCAGCC. The MCAGCC Provost Marshals Office is currently responding to the situation. The installation has entered a lockdown state and all personnel are required to shelter in place. We will issue updates when available."

MAGTF Training Command/Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

The reports came in anonymously just before 9 a.m.

