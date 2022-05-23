Police ID 20-year-old man killed in Illinois shooting

Three individuals were sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections on Wednesday, including one who was absent at her sentencing hearing. 23 year old Cassidy Curtis was arrested by the Carmi Police Department on February 1st for Possession of Methamphetamine, a class 3 felony. She pled guilty on March 21st, with the sentencing hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning. After failing to appear for her sentencing hearing, she was sentenced by Judge T. Scott Webb to the Illinois Department of Corrections for 4 years and 11 months, one month shy of the maximum sentence, with a warrant issued for her arrest.

