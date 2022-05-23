ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police ID 20-year-old man killed in Illinois shooting

FOX2Now

Major Case Squad seeks woman who was at O’Fallon shooting

O’FALLON, Ill. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is looking for a woman said to be present during a fatal shooting outside an O’Fallon restaurant. According to Lt. Patrick Feldhake, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad, the shooting took place outside Bella Milano on Sunday, May 22, just before 10 p.m.
KMOV

16-year-old missing in St. Clair County found safe

SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV) - Shiloh police say a 16-year-old that went missing Tuesday has been found safe. Jack Schottel, 16, was last seen in the 500 block of Pebble Brook around 8:05 a.m. leaving on foot with a black backpack reports say. He is described as 5-foot-9, 145 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
SHILOH, IL
KCRG.com

Branstad family chases down hit and run drunk driver

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A hit-and-run on Interstate 80 ended with an unexpected motorist chasing down the drunk driver. Former U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia Ken Quinn and his wife were driving down Interstate 80 near Iowa City the night of their wedding anniversary when an intoxicated driver hit them going up to 90 miles per hour and kept going.
IOWA CITY, IA
advantagenews.com

Major Case Squad investigates O'Fallon shooting

A man was shot near the parking lot of a restaurant in O’Fallon, Illinois, Sunday night and later died. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the case of the 20-year-old victim, identified as Ivan Marshall, who was found shot and was then taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
abc57.com

Murder suspect dies awaiting trial

The man who was charged in the murder of Marinea Erp died at the hospital early Monday morning, according to St. Joseph County Police. William Merriweather was charged with murder and a felony firearm enhancement in Erp’s murder on April 21, while hospitalized for a heart condition. On May...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
FOX 2

Vacant East St. Louis home burns down Monday morning

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A house in East Saint Louis burnt to the ground early Monday morning. The fire started at about 4 a.m. at a home on North 51st Street. That’s located right across the street from East Saint Louis High School. When fire crews arrived, the entire home was engulfed in flames. […]
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
wrul.com

Three Individuals Sentenced To The Illinois Department of Corrections

Three individuals were sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections on Wednesday, including one who was absent at her sentencing hearing. 23 year old Cassidy Curtis was arrested by the Carmi Police Department on February 1st for Possession of Methamphetamine, a class 3 felony. She pled guilty on March 21st, with the sentencing hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning. After failing to appear for her sentencing hearing, she was sentenced by Judge T. Scott Webb to the Illinois Department of Corrections for 4 years and 11 months, one month shy of the maximum sentence, with a warrant issued for her arrest.
CARMI, IL

