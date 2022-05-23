ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Former Alabama DL Stephon Wynn is transferring to Nebraska

By Stacey Blackwood
 4 days ago
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After just a little over a month since first declaring that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal, former Alabama defensive lineman Stephon Wynn has committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The former four-star recruit appeared in just 18 games during his four-year career with the Crimson Tide, totaling just 16 tackles.

Wynn becomes the second former Crimson Tide player to take his talents to Lincoln to join the Cornhuskers. On May 15, former Alabama defensive back Kaine Williams announced that he would be making the move to Nebraska.

Standing at 6-4, 307 pounds, Wynn possesses the necessary size to help plug the interior of the Nebraska defensive line and is likely to earn some quick playing time for Scott Frost who is entering his fifth season as the head coach in Lincoln.

Wynn announced his commitment to Frost and the Cornhuskers on Sunday afternoon with a hype video on his Twitter account.

