Pflugerville News

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO ISSUE CITY OF PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS. COMBINATION TAX AND LIMITED REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION AND NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that it is the intention of the City Council of the City of Pflugerville, Texas, to issue interest bearing Certificates of Obligation of the City in one or more series (the "Certificates") for the purpose of paying contractual obligations incurred or to be incurred by the City for: (1) constructing, improving and/or extending the City's waterworks and sewer system, including for water lines and water distribution improvements, water storage tanks, wastewater interceptors, AMI water meter conversion, technology equipment, intake screening improvements, water treatment plant generator and related costs and the acquisition of any necessary right of way or land therefor; (2) constructing, improving, extending, expanding, upgrading and/or developing City streets and road and related costs and acquisition of any necessary right of way or land therefor, including for Royston Lane, Saxony neighborhood and traffic signal improvements; (3) constructing, improving, renovating, expanding and/or equipping City parks and related costs and acquisition of any necessary right of way or land therefor, including ADA improvements, 1849 Park lighting and parking and trail connectivity; (4) renovating, improving and equipping the City's police department facility, including generator replacement and parking lot lighting improvements; (5) renovating, improving and equipping the City's existing Justice Center and Public Works facilities with fueling station equipment and vehicles; (6) renovating, improving and equipping the City's existing 100 West Facility with outdoor safety lighting; (7) renovating, improving and equipping existing City facilities with ADA improvements; (8) acquiring and upgrading City equipment for telecommunications, information technology systems and wireless communications; and (9) professional services including fiscal, engineering, architectural and legal fees and other such costs incurred in connection therewith including the costs of issuing the Certificates. The City Council tentatively proposes to consider for first and final reading at a meeting to commence at 7:00 p.m., on the 26th day of July, 2022 at City Hall, 100 E. Main Street, Suite 500, Pflugerville, Texas 78660, the passage of an ordinance authorizing the Certificates. The maximum amount of the Certificates that may be authorized for such purpose is $84,480,000. The City Council presently proposes to provide for the payment of the Certificates from the levy and collection of ad valorem taxes in the City as provided by law and from a limited pledge of the surplus revenues derived from the operation of the City's combined waterworks and sewer system, after payment of all operation and maintenance expenses and all debt service, reserve and other requirements in connection with all of the City's revenue bonds or other obligations (now or hereafter outstanding) which are payable from all or any part of the revenues of the City's combined waterworks and sewer system, which amount shall not exceed $5,000.

