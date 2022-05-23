ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Investigating Attempted Robbery at Framingham Home

 3 days ago
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an attempted breaking & entering at a Framingham home on Saturday morning....

Related
whdh.com

One worker dies, three officers injured in Medford accident

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One National Grid worker died and three officers were taken to the hospital after a Medford work accident, according to the Medford Police Department. The worker was at 500 Salem St. at 12:30 a.m. underground when the detail officer on scene called for assistance from additional officers.
MEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Violent Crime#Framingham Home#Framingham#Framingham Police
thisweekinworcester.com

34-Year-Old Worcester Man Faces Drug and Gun Charges

WORCESTER - Officers pursuing an off-road vehicle led to the arrest of a Worcester man on gun and drug charges on Wednesday, May 25. Officers with the Neighborhood Response Team conducting off-road vehicle enforcement and began to follow an ATV at around 3:40 PM on Summer Street. Officers lost sight of the ATV and started a canvass of the area.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Paver Who Allegedly Stole Thousands From Customers Taken Into Custody

The owner of Priority 1 Paving, Bill Pusateri, was arraigned in Dedham District Court Wednesday for two new felony charges of larceny over $1,200 by false pretenses. Pusateri pleaded not guilty on both charges. He was taken away in handcuffs with the bail for each case set at $1,000 --...
DEDHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Belmont Police searching for missing middle school student

BELMONT, Mass. — Belmont Police are searching for a Chenery Middle School student who went missing Wednesday morning. 12-year-old Jonathan McHugh was last seen around 9:00 a.m. at the school and hasn’t been heard from since. He is a white male who’s 5′4″ and weighs approximately 100 pounds....
MassLive.com

Driver charged in Worcester crash that killed 5-year-old Candice Asare-Yeboah identified by police as Christopher Remillard of Leicester

Police have identified the man facing charges in connection with the fatal crash that killed a 5-year-old girl after she and her mother were struck by an SUV on Stafford Street in Worcester in April. Christopher Remillard, 57, of Leicester, was originally charged with speeding, marked lanes violation, impeded operations...
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Masked Man Seen Inside Resident’s Vehicle

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a report of a motor vehicle broken into on Friday night, May 20 just after 11 p.m. Police received a call from a Woodmere Road resident at 23:13 p.m. of a 6-foot tall man, wearing a face mask, a long-sleeve grey shirt, hat and gloves inside the vehicle, said Framingham Police spokesperson.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Trailer Detaches & Strikes 2 Women

FRAMINGHAM – A trailer detached from a vehicle towing it and struck two women yesterday, May 23, according to the Framingham Police spokesperson. The incident happened at Brookside Apartments on Beaver Street around 11:20 a.m. The two women were walking when struck, said police. One woman suffered minor injuries...
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire man accused of threatening woman with hatchet

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested after he allegedly threatened a woman with a hatchet on Wednesday night. Emir Velic, 38, of Manchester, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Hillsborough Superior Court on charges including criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest, according to the Manchester Police Department.
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Amid Probe Into Medford Woman's Death, Records Shed New Light on Her Life

As the police investigation into what authorities have called the suspicious death of a mother in Medford, Massachusetts, continued Tuesday, court records shed new light on the victim's life. Sixty-one-year-old Barbara Hovey Novaes was first reported missing by her son around 6:45 a.m. Monday. Her body was later found in...
MEDFORD, MA
