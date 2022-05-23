ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bradley Beal leaning toward signing new deal with Wizards

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Inzf5_0fniGFKg00

On June 18, Bradley Beal will attend the ribbon cutting ceremony of the newly redone courts, a project a year in the making carried out by Hoop For All with funding from Beal, the NBA’s player association and the city. The event comes smack in the middle of a watershed summer for the Wizards’ star guard. Beal said he is still leaning toward signing a multiyear deal with Washington worth roughly $250 million this July, and in the meantime, he’s focused on rehab after having his cast removed in late April following season-ending wrist surgery in February. “Surgery was good, recovery went well. Had no issues,” Beal said.

Source: Washington Post

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

I caught up with Bradley Beal to chat about how rehab is going, his mindset on a big summer and a charity project he’s got underway — he and @hoopforall are refurbishing some basketball courts in DC. washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/05…6:28 PM

Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23

DC ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️

BEYOND thrilled to announce this project with @hoopforall!

We’ve been working for months to refurbish the Banneker courts in Ward 1, which will open on June 18. pic.twitter.com/onw5kvZ7Zy11:04 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aGoGv_0fniGFKg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ZxIj_0fniGFKg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06IdCS_0fniGFKg00

Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23

Wiggs 😤💪🏽 – 11:26 PM

He has been watching the NBA playoffs. He has been preparing for the arrival of his third child in the coming months. And he has been staying in touch with the Tommy Sheppard, the Wizards’ president and general manager, as Sheppard prepares for June’s NBA draft. But mostly, Beal has had a lot of down time to ponder life off court — including his charitable endeavors and his legacy in D.C. The timing of the court refurbishment felt perfect. “This injury also gave me a mental break, a time to evaluate life, and I haven’t changed my mind-set,” Beal said. “I enjoy being in D.C., I enjoy being on this team.” -via Washington Post / May 23, 2022

Josh Robbins: Bradley Beal has been cleared to begin rehab work on his left wrist, a league source told @The Athletic. Beal tore the scapholunate ligament in the wrist on Jan. 29 and underwent surgery on Feb. 10. Beal’s cast, as well as the pins in his wrist, were removed yesterday. -via Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / April 21, 2022

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Make Decision On Kyrie Irving Contract

The Brooklyn Nets shocked the basketball world a few years ago when they were able to land both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in free agency. After making a trade for James Harden, it looked like the Nets were set up for years of success. However, the 2021-22 season saw the Big 3 evaporate after the Nets were forced to trade a disgruntled Harden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Jalen Rose Reacts To Juwan Howard's Coaching Decision

On Monday, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced that Michigan head coach Juwan Howard declined an interview with the Lakers for their job opening. That decision doesn't surprise his former "Fab Five" teammate, Jalen Rose. During the latest episode of Jalen & Jacoby, Rose shared his thoughts on Howard turning down...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Robbins
Person
Tommy Sheppard
Person
Bradley Beal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

James Worthy on modern NBA players: 'All they do is practice threes ... get tattoos and tweet'

Los Angeles Lakers legend James Worthy has earned the right to make observations about the current state of the NBA. During his time playing basketball, Worthy won an NCAA championship, as well as three NBA championships, even winning NBA Finals MVP in 1988. He made seven All-Star appearances, and frankly, I enjoy hearing whatever he has to say during his Lakers post-game analysis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Jalen Rose owns up to his big ‘mistake’

Jalen Rose made an indefensible decision with his All-NBA ballot when he gave Kyrie Irving a vote, and even he is not trying to rationalize it. The NBA released the full media voting results for all this season’s major awards on Wednesday. One thing that really stuck out was Rose giving Irving a vote for the All-NBA Third Team. He was the only voter out of 100 who felt Irving deserved a spot, which tells you all you need to know.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Nba Playoffs#New Deal#Hoop For All#Washington Post#Hoopforall
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joshua Ezeudu signs deal with New York Giants

Former UNC football offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu was one of four players selected in the 2022 NFL draft back in April. But Ezeudu was also the first, going off the board to the New York Giants in the third round at No. 67 overall. And now a few weeks later, he’s signed his first pro contract. The Giants announced that they have come to terms with the third-round pick as the guard is the fifth player in their class to sign. He’s now signed as the offseason rolls on and he can continue on working to make a push to be the starter in New York. While with UNC, Ezeudu played both guard and tackle for the Tar Heels on the offensive line but he projects out to be an interior offensive lineman at the next level. He started in 7 of the 13 games he played in as a redshirt freshman and then followed it up with 10 starts in 2020, earning third-team all-ACC honors. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

114K+
Followers
159K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy