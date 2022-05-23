Bradley Beal leaning toward signing new deal with Wizards

On June 18, Bradley Beal will attend the ribbon cutting ceremony of the newly redone courts, a project a year in the making carried out by Hoop For All with funding from Beal, the NBA’s player association and the city. The event comes smack in the middle of a watershed summer for the Wizards’ star guard. Beal said he is still leaning toward signing a multiyear deal with Washington worth roughly $250 million this July, and in the meantime, he’s focused on rehab after having his cast removed in late April following season-ending wrist surgery in February. “Surgery was good, recovery went well. Had no issues,” Beal said.

Source: Washington Post

I caught up with Bradley Beal to chat about how rehab is going, his mindset on a big summer and a charity project he’s got underway — he and @hoopforall are refurbishing some basketball courts in DC. washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/05… – 6:28 PM

We’ve been working for months to refurbish the Banneker courts in Ward 1, which will open on June 18. pic.twitter.com/onw5kvZ7Zy – 11:04 AM

He has been watching the NBA playoffs. He has been preparing for the arrival of his third child in the coming months. And he has been staying in touch with the Tommy Sheppard, the Wizards’ president and general manager, as Sheppard prepares for June’s NBA draft. But mostly, Beal has had a lot of down time to ponder life off court — including his charitable endeavors and his legacy in D.C. The timing of the court refurbishment felt perfect. “This injury also gave me a mental break, a time to evaluate life, and I haven’t changed my mind-set,” Beal said. “I enjoy being in D.C., I enjoy being on this team.” -via Washington Post / May 23, 2022

Josh Robbins: Bradley Beal has been cleared to begin rehab work on his left wrist, a league source told @The Athletic. Beal tore the scapholunate ligament in the wrist on Jan. 29 and underwent surgery on Feb. 10. Beal’s cast, as well as the pins in his wrist, were removed yesterday. -via Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / April 21, 2022