Otto Porter doubtful for Game 4

Anthony Slater: Otto Porter Jr. is doubtful for tomorrow, per Steve Kerr. Said he “wasn’t feeling terrible” this morning and it’s “definitely good news” considering how it looked.

Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

During the second quarter of Game 3 against the Mavericks, Otto Porter Jr. exited the contest with left foot soreness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/23/inj… – 6:00 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Otto Porter Jr. is considered “doubtful” for tomorrow’s Game 4, Steve Kerr says. Kerr says Porter is feeling alright today, but if it comes down to a close call tomorrow, they’ll rest him. But, there’s an overall positive attitude regarding the injury that it’s not too serious. – 2:05 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Otto Porter Jr. is doubtful for tomorrow, per Steve Kerr. Said he “wasn’t feeling terrible” this morning and it’s “definitely good news” considering how it looked. – 2:04 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Otto Porter is doubtful for Tuesday. Steve says he wasn’t feeling terrible this morning but they are being cautious. Overall it is good news though because nothing appeared in the X-rays. – 2:04 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve Kerr said Otto Porter Jr.’s left foot injury is “definitely concerning”. X-rays came back negative. – 11:59 PM

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright

X-rays negative on Otto Porter Jr. Warriors say he was running up and down the hall testing it. Said they’ll know more tomorrow. – 11:59 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

X-rays on Otto Porter Jr.’s injured foot were negative. – 11:58 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Otto Porter Jr.s X-rays are negative, Warriors say. he was running up and down the hallway testing his foot out. The team should know more in the next 24 hours, they say. – 11:58 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steve Kerr called the Otto Porter Jr. foot injury “definitely concerning” but X-rays were negative and he was testing it after injuring. Warriors expect to know more in next 24 hours. – 11:58 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Your quick update on Otto Porter Jr., who has been ruled out of the rest of Game 3 with a left foot injury: sfchronicle.com//sports/warrio… – 10:40 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Otto Porter is done for the night. Foot soreness. – 10:34 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Otto Porter Jr. done for the night, per Warriors. They’re calling it left foot soreness. – 10:32 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Otto Porter Jr. (left foot soreness) will not return to tonight’s game, Warriors say. – 10:32 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

I’m told Otto Porter Jr. is done for the night with left foot soreness. He missed Game 6 of the Conference Semifinals with right foot soreness. – 10:32 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Otto Porter Jr. is out for the night. – 10:32 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Otto Porter Jr. isn’t on the court for second-half warm-ups. – 10:22 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

why is Otto Porter Jr. moving like someone is piloting him in a mech suit – 10:21 PM

Allia LaForce @ALaForce

The @Golden State Warriors Otto Porter Jr. is getting x-rays on his left foot per the team. @NBAonTNT – 9:54 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

As Warriors PR said, Otto Porter Jr. is getting X-rays on his left foot. #GoldBlooded – 9:53 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Per @Golden State Warriors PR: Otto Porter Jr. is getting X-rays on his left foot. – 9:52 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. is getting X-rays on his left foot, the team says. – 9:51 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Otto Porter is getting X-Rays on his left foot right now. – 9:51 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Otto Porter Jr. is getting X-rays on his left foot, per source. No official word yet on his status the rest of the night. – 9:51 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Otto Porter Jr. is getting X-rays done on his left foot. – 9:50 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Otto Porter Jr. is heading to the locker room with team trainers. – 9:40 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Otto Porter has been limping the last few possessions, shaking his head as he’s walking to the locker room. Left foot, it appears – 9:40 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Otto Porter just limped off the court and to the sidelines, just before the Mavericks were about to inbound the ball. He’s headed to the locker room – 9:40 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Otto Porter Jr. limps to bench. Getting looked at by the team trainer. – 9:39 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Otto Porter Jr. is now calling himself out of the game. Left foot issue, it seems. JTA entering. – 9:39 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Otto Porter Jr. is limping, but it looks like he’s trying to play through the pain. The man is clearly hurting, though. – 9:38 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Otto Porter Jr. is grabbing at his left foot after landing on it on his last bucket. The original injury that held him out a few games was with his right foot. – 9:37 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Otto Porter Jr. limping and grimacing after that last layup. Grabbing down at his left foot. – 9:36 PM

Golden State: Otto Porter (left foot soreness) has been downgraded to questionable. -via HoopsHype / May 23, 2022

CJ Holmes: Otto Porter Jr. went through a full practice today and “feels good”, Steve Kerr says. He’s probable for Game 1 on Wednesday. -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / May 16, 2022

Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr said Otto Porter Jr. was on the stationary bike today: “I talked to him and he said he was feeling better. We’re hopeful he will be able to play Game 1.” -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / May 15, 2022