Haverhill councilors are one vote away from another budget showdown with the mayor over staffing in the fire department. Councilors Monday night in 4-4 tie votes both rejected Mayor James J. Fiorentini’s $12 million spending plan for the fire department and a motion to increase minimum shift manning. The latter vote was largely symbolic since councilors may not add money to spending under the city charter. They, however, reserve the right to kill the budget outright. Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien acknowledged he negotiated with the mayor to achieve a slight increase in his budget, but it is less than he requested.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO