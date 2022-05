MUSKEGON, MI – A COVID-related drop in demand for office space has prompted developers of a downtown Muskegon building under construction to add more apartments. The Leonard, being constructed on Western Avenue at Second Street, was to have two floors of office space, one of retail and three comprised of 18 apartments. New plans call for just one floor of office space, one for retail/restaurants and four floors of 24 apartments.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO