Gary R. Layde

Barbara L. Barr, 65, of Bagley, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien. She was born on Jan. 3, 1957, the daughter of Lavelle and Faith (Hoppe) Kolman in Prairie du Chien. Barbara attended West Grant High School, graduating in 1975. She then went on to get her associate’s degree in accounting at Southwest Technical College. Barbara was married to her loving husband, Stacy Barr, on May 27, 1978. They started a family together at their farm, which was one of Barbara’s favorite places to be. She enjoyed playing cards, being a jokester (especially to Jimbo), gardening, ranger rides, giving belly rubs to Reggie, and spending time with family and friends.

BAGLEY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO