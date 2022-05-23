ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Du Chien, WI

Gary R. Layde

 3 days ago

Gary Robert Layde, 82, returned to his heavenly home on Friday, April 22, 2022. Gary was born on Feb. 20, 1940, in Prairie du Chien, son of the late Fred and Inez Hill. His devotion to his family and his faith in God supported him in his courageous battle with cancer...

Dennis J. Wagner

Dennis J. Wagner, 64, of Prairie du Chien, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Lancaster Health Services in Lancaster. He was born March 14, 1958, in Prairie du Chien, the son of Anthony and Anne (Breuer) Wagner. Dennis grew up helping on the family farm in Glen Haven as well as surrounding farms in the Glen Haven area. He graduated from Prairie du Chien High School and worked at the Opportunity Center, Cabela’s, and Nelson True Value, all in Prairie du Chien. He enjoyed traveling to different places around the country with his family. He also enjoyed collecting toy tractors and anything to do with machinery.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
Barbara L. Barr

Barbara L. Barr, 65, of Bagley, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien. She was born on Jan. 3, 1957, the daughter of Lavelle and Faith (Hoppe) Kolman in Prairie du Chien. Barbara attended West Grant High School, graduating in 1975. She then went on to get her associate’s degree in accounting at Southwest Technical College. Barbara was married to her loving husband, Stacy Barr, on May 27, 1978. They started a family together at their farm, which was one of Barbara’s favorite places to be. She enjoyed playing cards, being a jokester (especially to Jimbo), gardening, ranger rides, giving belly rubs to Reggie, and spending time with family and friends.
BAGLEY, WI
Memorial Day Services

The annual Memorial Day Program at the Ft. Crawford Military Cemetery will begin at around 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 30. The program will start with an invocation by Pastor Andy Doll, of the Bible Baptist Church. The Boy Scouts will perform a flag raising ceremony, followed by the National Anthem, led by the Prairie du Chien High School band. The Cub Scouts will lead the Pledge of Allegiance, and the Gettysburg Address will then be read by Prairie Christian Academy student Aiden Copsey. Another musical selection from the high school band will follow. PCA student Nichole Doll will then recite “In Flanders Field.”
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
James W. Seeley

James W. Seeley, 86, passed away, surrounded by his children, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Crossing Rivers Health, Prairie du Chien. He was born March 9, 1936, to Warren and Lydia (Woodard) Seeley in Newcastle, Neb. Growing up in Dunlap, Iowa, he worked for his father, publisher of the Dunlap Reporter. After high school graduation, he attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, served in the U.S. Army for two years at Fort Bragg, N.C., and attended Linotype School in Charles City, Iowa.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
Prairie Du Chien, WI
Columbus, WI
Prairie Du Chien, WI
Seneca class of 2022’s top grads motivated by their futures

The Seneca High School Class of 2022 Valedictorian is Nick Kirchhoff and the Salutatorian is Willow Roensch. Nick is the son of Richard and Annette Kirchhoff, of Seneca. He plans to attend UW-La Crosse in the fall toward a major in pre-medicine. Throughout his time at Seneca High School, Nick...
SENECA, WI
Common council approves Blackhawk Business District

The Blackhawk Business Design and Preservation District was given the support of the Prairie du Chien Common Council at its May 17 meeting. Though a few boundary amendments were part of the approved district, the next step for the city’s Design and Preservation Commission is to fund and submit an application for a National Register of Historic Places designation to be considered by the state and federal governments.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
Roundabouts for Iowa, WI streets

The Prairie du Chien Common Council voted May 17 to authorize the city to enter into agreement with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for work to be completed at the Iowa and Wisconsin Street intersections with Main Street. This would be right at the entrance and exit of the Marquette-Joliet Bridge.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
School history: Krambeer is MFL MarMac’s first state golf qualifier

MFL MarMac golfer Nick Krambeer is headed to state. The sophomore placed fourth at the May 16 Class 2A district meet at Mediapolis, becoming the first Bulldog golfer ever to earn that achievement. He’s pictured with assistant golf coach Mike Meyer (left) and head coach Jake Wilke. (Submitted photos)
MONONA, IA
MFL MarMac baseball team will rely on strong pitching, defense

Members of the MFL MarMac varsity baseball team include (front, left to right) Brayden Gordon, Elias Hatt, Austin Evanson, Jaron Wille, Jonah Wille, Quinn McGeough; (middle) Cayl Anderson, Austin Schlee, Parker Kuehl, Bryce Radloff, Jacob Schellhorn, Landon Johnson; (back) assistant coach Paul Gordon, Cayden Pester, Dylan Jones, Chauncy Drahn, Kaden Stocker, Carver Blietz-Bentien, Ben Krambeer, assistant coach Max Havlicek and head coach Brandon Burke. (Photo by Audrey Posten)
MONONA, IA

