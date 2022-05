If all goes according to plan, Michigan could become the 25th state to allow swim-up bars. Yes, swim-up bars that serve tasty cocktails right there in the water. There's nothing better than going on vacation and staying at a resort that has a swim-up bar. You can spend the entire day in the pool without ever having to get out. Well, except to relieve yourself from time to time.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO