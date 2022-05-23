ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘American Idol’ Judges Reveal Why Voters Were Drawn To ‘Underdog’ Noah Thompson

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14YhXe_0fni3Ipl00
Image Credit: ABC

Noah Thompson is the American Idol season 20 winner, and the judges are not surprised. Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry spoke to reporters, including HollywoodLife, after the finale about why America was so drawn to the construction worker from Kentucky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xvnq9_0fni3Ipl00
The ‘American Idol’ judges with winner Noah Thompson. (ABC)

“I think it’s just that likability factor the old American boy next door,” Luke said. “He came in as the underdog, the unassuming guy. He didn’t see it coming. America didn’t see it coming. And I think we’ve seen it in 20 years where those types of people… America pulls for them, responds to them, and it always tells me that at the end of the day being a good, humble, kind person wins in the end.”

Lionel added, “He’s relatable. I always tell people that half of the business is because the fans fall in love with you. Luke [Bryan] on the beach, Luke fishing, that’s just Luke. That’s not music. They identify with you to the point where they’ll wear your T-shirt because they like you and what you do. I can’t tell you how many nights he would walk off and go, ‘I can’t believe I’m here.’ And I go, ‘You got to start believing, son.’ So tonight, I walked up to him and said, ‘You want to tell me that now?’ So it’s that humble giant that you’re looking for that works every time.”

Katy is aware that the “heart of America” favors country artists, so seeing Noah and HunterGirl in the top 2 made sense to her. “Idol’s bread and butter has always been the heart of America. The heart of America really favors country music. I love all three of them.” The “Firework” singer gushed that Noah is “such a kind young man that deserves the world and if he really continues to believe in himself as he did on the show — in real life — he’s going to go so far.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXiTB_0fni3Ipl00
The ‘American Idol’ judges with host Ryan Seacrest. (ABC)

The singer admitted that the season 20 finale was an “emotional rollercoaster,” especially watching the top 3 return to their hometowns. “I feel like the show is doing something, it’s so beautiful. It’s great storytelling and amazing to see these kids and their lives and their families lives,” Katy said. American Idol will return for season 21 in 2023.

Comments / 1

Related
musictimes.com

'American Idol’ Fans Slam Noah Thompson Win, Finale ‘Rigged’ Real Season 22 Result

Fans of "American Idol" are outraged that Noah Thompson won Season 2022. Fans are accusing the show and its creators of rigging the results, and many couldn't believe it. The season finale aired on ABC on Sunday, with fans seeing the thrilling season dwindle down to only three finalists, with the remaining competitors under the trio of judges - Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Finalist HunterGirl Speaks Out After Season 20 Finale

During last night’s finale, “American Idol” crowned Noah Thompson as the Season 20 winner, and fellow finalist HunterGirl couldn’t be prouder of him. The rising country star from Winchester, Tennesee, has impressed the judges and audience since her audition. She immediately became a frontrunner in the competition, and she held onto that title all the way until the end when it was just her and Thompson.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Cinemablend

After Active Investigation, American Idol Winner Laine Hardy Has Been Arrested

Laine Hardy, the winner of American Idol Season 17, was arrested on April 29 after being accused of putting a listening device in his ex-girlfriend’s dorm room. Louisiana State University police reportedly opened an investigation April 7 after a student at the university discovered the device and told police she believed her ex-boyfriend Hardy had put it there. A warrant for his arrest was issued April 28.
CELEBRITIES
InspireMore

A Last-Minute Change Turns Into Astounding Performance By “American Idol” Contestant.

Noah Thompson, a 20-year-old construction worker from a small town in Kentucky, is captivating the whole country with his voice, personality, and a set of beautiful blue eyes. But Noah’s talents go far beyond an impressive voice. This young father’s unique country spark has made him a fan favorite on the 20th season of “American Idol.” For his Top 14 Performance, Noah chose “Nobody to Blame” by Chris Stapleton. Despite his dedication to perfecting his performance, his mentor, Gabby Barrett, felt like something was missing. The problem? He wasn’t feeling the song.
MUSIC
realitytitbit.com

Why is Fritz suddenly not on American Idol, was there a Covid-19 case?

When Fritz’s usual appearance on American Idol 2022 didn’t happen on the May 8th episode, ABC viewers were left seriously concerned about what happened to him. Plus, was there a Covid-19 outbreak?. It was announced that Fritz Hager III, who is competing as a top 7 contestant on...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Katy Perry
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Champ Noah Thompson Wants to ‘Stay in the House for a Bit’ After Winning Season 20

Noah Thompson, the 19-year-old construction worker turned American Idol champ has spent the last few months under the bright lights of the stage, performing for millions across the country. To the singer’s surprise, he not only gained entry into the competition but won the grand prize. Before he gets to work on his first album, however, he plans to take some time to relax in his hometown of Louisa, Kentucky.
LOUISA, KY
Outsider.com

American Idol: Season 20 Contestant Leah Marlene Falls Down in Disbelief After Making the Finale Three

Following the unveiling of the top three for “American Idol’s” 20th season, Leah Marlene fell down in disbelief after she was named one of the finalists. As “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest revealed the results of the viewer voting, Leah Marlene fell down. She heard her name and was in absolute shock. Seacrest helped up back on her feet as Fritz Hager and Nicolina were revealed to be the two eliminated. “We love you both so much,” Seacrest told Fritz and Nicolina. “Thank you for an amazing time on the show.”
TV SHOWS
Taste of Country

‘American Idol': Noah Thompson Brings Carrie Underwood to Tears Before ‘So Small’ Performance [Watch]

Noah Thompson may be recovering from COVID-19, but that didn’t stop him from making it into the Top 3 on Season 20 of American Idol. The country crooner from Louisa, Ky. — who is competing to help give his son, Walker, a better life — advanced into the grand finale after singing two songs as part of the season’s Top 5 performance episode, which aired live coast-to-coast on Sunday (May 15).
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#American Idol#Huntergirl
PopCrush

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Expecting a Baby Together

Ozzy Osbourne will be a grandpa yet again! That's because Kelly Osbourne has revealed via social media that she's pregnant. Osbourne went public with her relationship with Slipknot's Sid Wilson on Valentine's Day this year and though she didn't name Wilson in her Instagram post, People is reporting that the child will be the first for the couple.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Winning American Idol comes with a cash prize and record deal

American Idol season 20 came to a close last night, after Noah Thompson was crowned the 2022 winner. HunterGirl, Leah Marlene and Noah Thompson were the final three contestants, but American Idol fans all over the world were Team Noah. Although being known for winning American Idol is a prize...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’: Watch Luke Bryan’s Hysterical Reaction to Katy Perry Falling Out of Her Chair

“American Idol” fans love watching the talented performers that grace the stage of the competitive singing show. However, some of the most entertaining moments take place in the banter between the show’s famous judges. Most recently, “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan went viral online after he had a hilarious reaction to Katy Perry’s less than graceful dismount from her chair during the latest airing. Check it out.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'American Idol' Alum Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Mother's Day 2022 was extra special for Gabby Barrett. The 22-year-old country singer announced Sunday that she is expecting her second child with her husband, fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner. Barrett shared the exciting news on Instagram, where she posted a video of her ultrasound. In the post, the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
talentrecap.com

Derek Hough to Replace Ben Platt as ‘American Idol’ Disney Night Mentor

Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough is the new mentor for American Idol Disney Night this Sunday. Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt was initially announced as the mentor, but he’s no longer able to appear. Hough will work with contestants from Disneyland. Derek Hough Announced as ‘American...
TV SHOWS
deseret.com

‘American Idol’ just revealed its newest winner

“American Idol” just crowned its newest champion. On Sunday night, the long-running competition show announced that Noah Thompson is the Season 20 winner. Here’s a breakdown of the “American Idol” season finale. Noah Thompson wins ‘American Idol’. Noah Thompson’s best friend forced him to audition...
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
193K+
Followers
17K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy