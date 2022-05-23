ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

NFL Network's Peter Schrager names Mac Jones a dark horse MVP candidate

By Isaiah Houde
 3 days ago
Mac Jones has high expectations this season.

The New England Patriots quarterback is entering his second year and he’s earned praise from people inside and outside of the organization. Jones has set up offseason workouts with teammates and he’s becoming a staple in the Boston sports community.

As a rookie, Jones led the Patriots to a playoff berth and he also earned a Pro Bowl selection. He finished the year throwing for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions — with a 68 completion percentage. He was calm, cool and collected the entire year and he looked like the player the Patriots can lean on as their franchise quarterback.

The difficulty entering the 2022 season is the absence of Josh McDaniels and a few key offensive coaches. Joe Judge will work directly with Jones and the offensive coaching staff looks much different. That doesn’t seem to be a concern to anyone in the building and Jones said he’s ready to embrace the change.

NFL Network’s Peter Shrager has bought into the Jones hype and he went far enough to put him as the dark horse MVP candidate for 2022. Shrager said that Jones would really make a case for himself if the Patriots can win the AFC East over the Buffalo Bills.

Shrager’s prediction is a long shot — but, he did make a great point with Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson winning the MVP award in their second years.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

