Patriots reveal jersey numbers for veterans, rookies ahead of OTAs

The New England Patriots began OTAs and the team announced jersey numbers ahead of the action on Monday.

As the Patriots have done in the past few years, they assigned temporary numbers to all rookies, and NESN.com provided a list. The rookies will wear these numbers until the preseason begins in August.

50: OL Cole Strange

51: WR Tyquan Thornton

52: CB Marcus Jones

53: CB Jack Jones

54: RB Pierre Strong

55: QB Bailey Zappe

58: RB Kevin Harris

59: DL Sam Roberts

62: P Jake Julien

63: OL Chasen Hines

64: DL DaMarcus Mitchell

65: DL LaBryan Ray

66: OL Kody Russey

67: DB Brenden Schooler

69: OL Andrew Stueber

The team had a clever way to introduce the veteran numbers, which include changes from former players and the new ones for new players. Malcolm Butler and DeVante Parker were the most notable — Butler changed from No. 21 to No. 4 and Parker took Julian Edelman’s old number.