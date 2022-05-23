ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Patriots reveal jersey numbers for veterans, rookies ahead of OTAs

By Isaiah Houde
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10sy0e_0fni1kQP00

The New England Patriots began OTAs and the team announced jersey numbers ahead of the action on Monday.

As the Patriots have done in the past few years, they assigned temporary numbers to all rookies, and NESN.com provided a list. The rookies will wear these numbers until the preseason begins in August.

50: OL Cole Strange

51: WR Tyquan Thornton

52: CB Marcus Jones

53: CB Jack Jones

54: RB Pierre Strong

55: QB Bailey Zappe

58: RB Kevin Harris

59: DL Sam Roberts

62: P Jake Julien

63: OL Chasen Hines

64: DL DaMarcus Mitchell

65: DL LaBryan Ray

66: OL Kody Russey

67: DB Brenden Schooler

69: OL Andrew Stueber

The team had a clever way to introduce the veteran numbers, which include changes from former players and the new ones for new players. Malcolm Butler and DeVante Parker were the most notable — Butler changed from No. 21 to No. 4 and Parker took Julian Edelman’s old number.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers release former Cowboys draft pick

On Feb. 11, the Carolina Panthers signed defensive end Joe Jackson to a futures deal. 14 weeks later, his future with the team is now non-existent—at least for now. As announced on Tuesday afternoon, following the second day of voluntary offseason team activities, Jackson was waived by the Panthers. This move leaves Carolina with 89 players on its current roster.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Cardinals reportedly sign ex-Chiefs RB

The Arizona Cardinals scored the third-most rushing touchdowns (23) in the NFL last season, and have added another quality running back to their roster. Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday on Twitter that the Cardinals are signing former Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams. Williams, signed by the Chiefs as an...
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foxborough, MA
Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andy Reid on what the Eagles have at QB in Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has his fans around the league and one of the best evaluators just gave the Eagles quarterback a major co-sign heading into his third season. During a sitdown with the guys from Sports Take Live, the Chiefs head ball coach told Derrick Gunn, Barrett Brooks, and Rob Elliss that Hurts sincerely “wants to do well, he’s a hard worker and wants to be great.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Roberts
Person
Devante Parker
Person
Jack Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

8 takeaways from Day 5 of Bears OTAs

The Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall for the second week of Organized Team Activities (OTAs), where they continue to adjust to learning their new respective schemes. Tuesday’s practiced marked the fifth of 10 allotted OTA practices, and Chicago will return to the field Thursday to wrap up the second week of OTAs. They’ll return to the practice field for their final week of OTAs starting June 6 ahead of mandatory minicamp.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles awarded three international markets; First NFL team to enter Africa

The Eagles are among the gold standards in the NFL and on Tuesday, they were rewarded for constant innovation and out-of-the-box thinking. The NFL announced today that four new International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) have been approved with the Philadelphia Eagles granted access to Australia, New Zealand, and Ghana – the first NFL club to enter a market in Africa.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey#Veteran#Rookies#American Football#The New England Patriots#Wr#Cb#Ol#Dl Damarcus Mitchell 65#Db Brenden Schooler#Patriots
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Packers S Henry Black signs with New York Giants

The New York Giants signed former Green Bay Packers safety Henry Black. The addition was officially announced by the team last Wednesday. The Packers originally signed Black as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor in 2020. He played in 25 games over two seasons in Green Bay but was not retained as an exclusive rights free agent, making him an unrestricted free agent capable of signing with any team.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Raiders Have Signed A Former Packers Free Agent

The Las Vegas Raiders added a veteran defensive lineman to their roster on Wednesday afternoon. Las Vegas announced it has signed Tyler Lancaster, who spent the last four seasons suiting up for the Green Bay Packers after joining the franchise in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kendrick Bourne has an honest assessment of rookie Tyquan Thornton

New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne gave his first impression of rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton, the team’s second-round draft choice. Bourne and Thornton put in on-field work together for the first time at organized team activities on Monday in the team’s first practice session of the 2022 offseason. That’s where Bourne got to see Thornton, who was limited in practice during team drills. He was able, however, to participate in positional drills.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

114K+
Followers
159K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy