ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Video posted online shows bloody fight at Newark Airport

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=389hGv_0fni1Pq200
Video posted online shows bloody fight at Newark Airport File photo. Police arrested one person after a violent altercation at an airport that was caught on video and posted on social media. (Eloi_Omella/Getty Images)

NEWARK, N.J. — Police arrested one person after a violent altercation at an airport that was caught on video and posted on social media.

The video, posted to Twitter, shows two men, a passenger and an airline employee, exchanging inaudible words. Then the airline employee appears to slap the passenger’s face, and the passenger responds by fighting back, punching the employee who then falls.

Warning: Video contains explicit language and blood.

[ Video: Fight at Newark Airport ]

The employee can then be seen getting up, with blood on his face and clearly unsteady on his feet.

Video shows the two men continuing to argue until other employees intervene.

A spokesperson for United Airlines told WPIX that the employee in the video works for a subsidiary company affiliated with their airline. United Airlines told the station that the employee was not taken into custody.

In a statement to WPIX, United Airlines said, “United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or onboard our planes and we are working with local authorities to investigate this matter.”

Airline officials told WPIX that the passenger in the video was taken into custody.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Subway heroes: NYC police officers save visually impaired man who fell onto tracks

NEW YORK — Two New York City police officers were honored Wednesday for rescuing a visually impaired man who had fallen onto subway tracks. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority awarded “Hero of the Subway” commendations to Officer Jason Macaluso and Detective Henry Greco, the agency said in a news release. The two officials were honored for pulling Sulieman Rifai, 61, to safety after the man fell off the subway platform at the Grant Avenue station in eastern Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WOKV

New York City subway shooting suspect in custody

NEW YORK — The alleged suspect in the unprovoked fatal shooting of 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez on a Q train in New York City is in police custody, according to law enforcement sources. Sources identified the suspect as Andrew Abdullah, a 25-year-old man from Brooklyn with about 20 prior arrests,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WOKV

Goodbye NYC; Estimates show big city losses, Sunbelt gains

Ko Im always thought she would live in New York forever. She knew every corner of Manhattan and had worked hard to build a community of friends. Living in a small apartment, she found her attitude shifting early in the pandemic. After her brother accepted a job in Seattle in the summer of 2020, she decided to move there too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
68K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy