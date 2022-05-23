ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Zachary Carter News

Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarter was the Bengals’ third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to terms with rookie defensive lineman Zachary Carter, according to Aaron Wilson. Former UF DL Zachary Carter Looks To Be a ‘Versatile Playmaker’ for Bengals. Photo: Zachary Carter; Credit: Zach...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Chargers Sends Five Time Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. There seems to be pretty high expectations for Watson and Doubs even going into year one. Many fans just hope to see Toure make an impact on special teams. However even with all those assets added, acquiring one more veteran wide receiver could be the missing piece for a Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Roger Goodell provides notable update on Deshaun Watson situation

“I can’t give you a timeline. I think we’re nearing the end of the investigative period. Then it will be handled by our disciplinary officer,” Goodell said. Watson is facing allegations of improper conduct during massages/while seeking massages from over 20 women. He was investigated by two separate grand juries in Texas but not criminally charged. The NFL is conducting a separate investigation.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Packers Quarterback Signs with Baltimore Ravens

The Green Bay Packers have been fortunate to have relatively steady quarterback play for the past 30 years. Aside from two season-ending injuries to Aaron Rodgers, the Packers’ starter on every Sunday has been either Brett Favre or Rodgers himself. However, during those injury seasons, the Packers trotted out several less than stellar quarterbacks. One of those, Brett Hundley, has found a new home with the Baltimore Ravens.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

LaFleur: Packers Tight End Excites New Special Teams Coordinator

The Green Bay Packers have an offense and defense that have already ranked in the top ten of some preseason rankings. However, most educated fans and analysts knew this would happen. After all, the Packers spent significant resources on defense this offseason and return four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. It stands to reason that they would be highly ranked. The biggest question mark, though, is special teams, which has been the bane of the Packers’ existence for over two decades. When the Packers hired Rich Bisaccia as their new special teams coordinator, many began to have high hopes that special teams will turn around. Bisaccia has a long-standing reputation around the league as a special teams guru, and perhaps should have been the new Las Vegas Raiders head coach. In any case, he is in Green Bay now, and is very excited about backup tight end Tyler Davis.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Yardbarker

Pleasant Surprise: Texans Star WR Reports to Voluntary OTAs

- Voluntary OTAs aren't required for veterans. That didn't stop Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks from being one of the first on the field at NRG Stadium's practice facility early Tuesday morning. Cooks practiced for the first time this season after missing voluntary minicamp workouts in April. Although it might...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Yadier Molina Is Out For A Unique Reason

As the injuries pile up for the St. Louis Cardinals, another problem popped up yesterday. Yadier Molina, who has started hitting again and even made his pitching debut on Sunday, has been placed on the bereavement list. Luckily, he isn’t going to be away for very long and could return...
MLB
Yardbarker

Former Packers Safety Signs with NFC Rival

The Green Bay Packers originally signed Safety Henry Black as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor in 2020. Black played in 25 games over two seasons in Green Bay. He was unfortunately not retained as an exclusive rights free agent this off-season. This made him an unrestricted free agent capable of signing with any team. That team? The New York Giants.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Lose Another Free Agent to the Las Vegas Raiders

The Green Bay Packers famously traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The Packers used these picks to select Quay Walker and trade up for wide receiver Christian Watson. Joining Adams in Las Vegas is last season’s Packers special teams coordinator, Maurice Drayton. Drayton is a special teams assistant with the team. Ironically, last year’s special teams coordinator and interim head coach for the Raiders, Rich Bisaccia, is now the special teams coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. Recently, another Packers free agent, Tyler Lancaster, decided to leave Green Bay for the desert.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Aaron Wilson
Person
Brentson Buckner
Yardbarker

Saints Announce Two Roster Moves for Tuesday, May 24

The New Orleans Saints have signed TE Kahale Warring on Tuesday afternoon, according to a team report. In a corresponding move, the team also released defensive back Jack Koerner. Warring, 25, finished last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Koerner is the third undrafted rookie to be released by the Saints...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Shares Latest Jack Flaherty Update

Despite now being without both Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, the starting rotation of the St. Louis Cardinals has performed quite well, with Miles Mikolas, Adam Wainwright, and Dakota Hudson leading the way. Speaking of Flaherty, he has been out with a shoulder issue since the beginning of spring training.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

'He left me': Saints' Cam Jordan jokes about Matt Ryan's NFC South departure

Matt Ryan officially has a new team in a new division now, and nobody is taking the news harder than Ryan’s notorious rival. New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan spoke jokingly on Tuesday about Ryan’s offseason departure from the Atlanta Falcons. Jordan has the distinction of sacking Ryan 23 times over the years, which is the most that a single NFL quarterback has ever been sacked by a single defender.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Football#Nfl Combine#American Football#The Florida Gators#The Cincinnati Bengals#Buffalobills Com#Bengals Take Gators Dl#Jaguars
Yardbarker

Nick Chubb Comments On Baker Mayfield

Others include David Njoku, Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, and Jack Conklin. Nick Chubb is at OTAs, and no one should be surprised he was asked about Mayfield. Maybe what he said will surprise some who believe Mayfield may not have been well-liked in the locker room during his career with the Browns.
NFL
Yardbarker

The Giants might have a dynamic run-blocking duo on the right side of the line

The New York Giants rebuilt their offensive line this offseason. After years of misery upfront, new general manager Joe Schoen made it a point of emphasis to acquire offensive line talent. Schoen added a number of backup linemen in free agency while also making a couple of big-moves to add starters. The Giants signed veteran Mark Glowinski in free agency to a three-year deal to be the team’s starting right guard. They also made a splash in the first round of the draft when they selected Alabama right tackle Evan Neal with the seventh overall pick. The two of these linemen will combine on the right side to form a dynamic run-blocking duo.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Yardbarker

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin offers solution to growing NIL problem

Lane Kiffin agrees with Nick Saban that the NCAA’s new Name, Image and Likeness rules have resulted in programs buying their recruiting classes, but he does not necessarily think that is a bad thing. There is one significant change Kiffin feels the system needs, however. Kiffin discussed the current...
OXFORD, MS
Yardbarker

Is Matt Rhule Actually on the Hot Seat Heading into the 2022 Season?

Back-to-back five-win seasons has not sat well with the Panthers' fan base and as much as they believe head coach Matt Rhule should be on the hot seat, that doesn't appear to be the case. Team owner David Tepper remained silent for nearly an entire year before finally meeting with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Commanders HC Ron Rivera on WR Terry McLaurin's contract situation: 'Just a matter of time'

Terry McLaurin has arguably been Washington's most lethal offensive threat since being selected by the franchise in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Despite consistently playing with subpar quarterbacks and being surrounded by a less-than-stellar supporting cast on offense, "Scary Terry" has already racked up 222 receptions for 3,090 yards and 16 receiving touchdowns, while posting back-to-back seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards.
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders Bringing in QB Colin Kaepernick for Workout

The Raiders are working out former 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016, his last season as a starter in which he started 11 games. Kaepernick’s public profile grew beyond football in 2016 when he kneeled before games during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice in the country. Kaepernick went 1-10 as a starter in 2016 as the 49ers went 2-14 overall.
PARADISE, NV
Yardbarker

Hall of Fame RB Barry Sanders Visits Raiders Headquarters

The Las Vegas Raiders received a special visit from Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders. Sanders, who never played for the Silver and Black, took a visit to the Raiders Headquarters in Henderson, Nev. on Wednesday. During his visit, he envisioned how his NFL career would be with the...
HENDERSON, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy