Demand for Tracksuits Soars After Balenciaga x Adidas Runway Debut

By Nikara Johns
 3 days ago
Tracksuits are surely making a comeback. On Sunday, Balenciaga presented its spring ’23 runway collection at the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan, featuring an Adidas collaboration that made waves among the fashion crowd.

Inspired by the late ’90s and early 2000s, the debut collection featured an array of men’s and women’s apparel, accessories and footwear, including the aforementioned tracksuit seen in black, navy and red colorways.

According to Love the Sales, a global fashion marketplace tracking demand and sales data, there was a notable surge in fashion demand for ‘Tracksuits’ as compared to the prior 24 hours. Searches for the term were up 138%. Meanwhile, there was a rise in brand search for both Balenciaga and Adidas following the show, increasing 25% and 13% respectively.

Retailing from $210-$5,500, the line also includes T-shirts, hoodies, shorts, socks and track jackets with varying logos, such as “Balenciaga” lettering next to Adidas’ signature three-leaf and triple stripes. There’s also the reimagined Balenciaga iconic Triple S sneaker featuring Adidas’ three stripes, in multiple colorways.

At the fashion show on Sunday, Kanye West , Alexa Demie, Vera Wang, Chloë Sevigny, Megan Thee Stallion and Pharrell Williams were spotted on the front row.

To see the entire spring ’23 collection from Balenciaga, click through the gallery.

#Fashion Brands#Manhattan#Love The Sales
