Lawrence, KS

An early list of possible Ritch Price replacements for Kansas baseball

By Matt Tait
KU Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a rough couple of years for the Kansas baseball program, which lost its final game of the season over the weekend and saw longtime head coach Ritch Price announce his retirement on Sunday. But even with those challenges rising to the forefront, one could argue that...

The Spun

Former Nebraska Football Player Joins Huskers Staff

Nebraska football welcomed one of its own back to Lincoln this week with the hiring of Keith Williams. Williams, who played offensive line for the Huskers from 2006-10, has joined the support staff as the Assistant Director of Player Personnel. He was previously the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska Forward leaves to team to play in Australia

A Nebraska Cornhusker forward has signed with a professional team and forego their final year of eligibility. Lat Mayen signed a contract with a basketball team in his native Australia, ending his Huskers career. The Adelaide, Australia native played in 30 games last season and averaged 5.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. “Lat has decided to pursue professional basketball opportunities back home in Australia,” Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg said. “Everyone in our program appreciates the contributions he has made to the Husker basketball program over the last two seasons and the work he put into the gym every day. Lat has been a pleasure to coach and look forward to him embarking on a pro career.” Mayen played in 58 games in his Nebraska career and averaged 7.2 points on 39% shooting with 4.2 rebounds. Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!
NEBRASKA STATE

