An early list of possible Ritch Price replacements for Kansas baseball

A Nebraska Cornhusker forward has signed with a professional team and forego their final year of eligibility. Lat Mayen signed a contract with a basketball team in his native Australia, ending his Huskers career. The Adelaide, Australia native played in 30 games last season and averaged 5.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. "Lat has decided to pursue professional basketball opportunities back home in Australia," Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg said. "Everyone in our program appreciates the contributions he has made to the Husker basketball program over the last two seasons and the work he put into the gym every day. Lat has been a pleasure to coach and look forward to him embarking on a pro career." Mayen played in 58 games in his Nebraska career and averaged 7.2 points on 39% shooting with 4.2 rebounds.

