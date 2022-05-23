Luka Doncic Sounds Pathetic Playing 'Youth Card' In Loss to Warriors

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the playoffs, but Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is not giving up just yet. After helping the Mavs win Game 4 and cut the Golden State Warriors’ lead to 3-1, Doncic shared his belief that they still have a fighting chance to win the series. And in his postgame presser, the Slovenian guard doubled down on that and shared that he is confident they can bag three straight wins to make it to the NBA Finals.

