Luka Doncic Sounds Pathetic Playing 'Youth Card' In Loss to Warriors
"Luka played the youth card from the bottom of the deck. I wanted to get out the really tiny violin for Luka because he said, 'ah I'm still learning and after this season is done, wherever we are, I think we'll look back and learn a lot of things,' he said. 'It's my first time in the conference finals. I'm 23 I'm still learning a lot.' So does Luka Doncic get a pass because of his age? Well, a lot of the NBA media will say yes but I go, NO. In fact, listening to Luka whine about the youth was a pathetic response. I don't care how old you are: Be Better, play better, do better. And that sounds so soft, so defeated by Doncic."
In the video above, Ben Maller denies Luka Doncic's youth pass when he tried to use it to get sympathy for his Dallas Mavericks being down 3-0 to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA's Western Conference Finals. Maller wants fewer excuses and better performance.
