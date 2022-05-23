Jill Biden Pops in Pink Pumps & Vibrant Floral Dress in Costa Rica

Click here to read the full article.

Jill Biden recently traveled to Costa Rica to celebrate the launch of a healthcare partnership supporting childhood cancer patients in the country. To announce the initiative, Biden visited the National Children’s Hospital of Costa Rica on May 22 donning a lively floral dress and brightly-colored pumps seemingly in tribute to the lush Latin American country.

For the children’s hospital visit, Biden wore a white dress decorated with a vibrant floral print featuring roses, hydrangeas, and poppies in red, pink, purple, yellow, and white tones. The 70-year-old first lady’s look featured three-quarter length sleeves and a slim silhouette, with the skirt hitting right below the knee.

To accentuate the colorful outfit, Biden wore magenta suede pumps which featured a pointed toe and a modest heel. The colorful shoe shade pulled from the striking hues of her floral dress.

The first lady wore her hair in a simple blowout style, accessorizing with understated pearl earrings, thin gold chain necklaces, a gold watch, and a pearl bracelet. During the visit, the first lady was also seen wearing a face mask decorated with the image of a bird on a branch.

Biden wore the outfit to visit the National Children’s Hospital of Costa Rica where she highlighted a new partnership between the U.S. and Costa Rica to help Costa Rican children access life-saving cancer treatment in the United States. The president and first lady have long advocated for advances in cancer research as their son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015. In 2016, the Bidens founded the Cancer Moonshot to help fund cancer research, which President Biden made an official White House effort after gaining the presidency in 2020.

The stop wrapped up Biden’s six-day tour of three Latin American countries to celebrate various partnerships and initiatives between Latin America and the United States. Throughout the tour, Biden wore several floral looks to seemingly celebrate the natural beauty of the region.

