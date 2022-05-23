ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mario Lopez to Launch Men’s & Boy’s Footwear Collection This Fall

By Stephen Garner
Mario Lopez is adding another product category to his brand portfolio.

The actor and two-time Emmy award-winning host of “Access Hollywood” has inked a new licensing deal for men’s and boy’s shoes with SCL Footwear. The line, which will be called “The Mario Lopez Collection,” will launch this fall. The deal was executed by ACI Licensing.

According to SCL Footwear – which also serves as footwear licensee for Goodyear , Outdoor Life, Nanette Lepore, and Daisy Fuentes – the line will consist of dress, casual, athletic, and boot styles as well as slippers for the men’s and boy’s markets. The range will retail from $50 to $70.

“Mario Lopez is one of the most recognizable names in the world today,” EVP of SCL Footwear, Joe Safdeye, said in a statement. “We look forward to creating a great fashion brand for the footwear market . Our SCL team is thrilled to be working with Mario.”

As a highly recognized Latino personality, Lopez is already involved in several lifestyle brands across fitness, pet accessories, vitamin and nutritional supplements, kitchen gadgets, barbeque accessories, boy’s and infant apparel, men’s underwear, sleepwear and loungewear collection, and Mario Lopez fragrance.

Lopez became a household name as A.C. Slater on the hit ’90s teen series, “ Saved By The Bell ,” and he stars in, as well as serves as a producer on the wildly popular “Saved By The Bell” reboot on Peacock. In addition to his hosting duties on “Access Hollywood” and its sister show “Access Daily,” Lopez currently hosts the national iHeart radio programs “On with Mario Lopez” and “iHeartRadio Countdown with Mario Lopez,” as well as the Boxing podcast “3 Knockdown Rule.”

“I’m happy to collaborate with SCL Footwear on my upcoming Mario Lopez Collection,” Lopez said.

