I did it! I am now an alumnus of the University of Nevada, Reno with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and a minor in Time-Based Media/Videography. I felt a sense of pride when I walked across the stage, knowing that all my hard work had led to that moment. Hearing my friends and family cheering for me filled me with joy because I couldn’t have done it without their support. My sister, Sulema, graduated last semester, and I got to join her as the only college graduates in our family. As a first-generation graduate and son of immigrants, I knew completing my degree would make my family and Latinx community proud.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO