UPDATE: MAY 25, 2:18 P.M. – A 29-year-old Richmond man has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Henrico’s Near West End in the early morning hours May 25. Quincy L. Henderson was driving a grey Infiniti SUV eastbound along Bremner Boulevard when it veered off the road at the intersection of Bremner and Beth Road just after 3 a.m. and crashed into two cars and a townhouse on Beth Road, leaving a gaping hole where it knocked out bricks and prompting a 911 call to Henrico Police. Responding officers found Henderson with obvious signs of trauma consistent with a shooting and pronounced him dead at the scene.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO