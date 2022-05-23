ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Man, woman wanted for murder in Las Vegas surrender to FBI Jacksonville

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eFkXJ_0fnhm1H800
Christine Schultz and Michael Overton Christine Schultz and Michael Overton (FBI Jacksonville)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man and a woman wanted for a murder that took place in Las Vegas in March were taken into custody by FBI Jacksonville on Monday.

Michael Overton, 31, and Christine Schultz, who will turn 21 on Tuesday, have been wanted for their alleged involvement in a March 25 home invasion, during which a woman was shot and killed, and a car crashed, according to the FBI.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Warrants were issued with the Las Vegas Township Justice Court for Overton and Schultz on March 28, charging the pair with open murder with a deadly weapon, kidnapping first degree with use of a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon (two counts) and burglary while in possession of a firearm or deadly weapon.

On April 21, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Overton in the United States District Court, District of Nevada after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, the FBI said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

On Wednesday, FBI Las Vegas announced a $20,000 reward for information that led to the arrest of Overton and Schultz, who both have ties to Florida.

WSVN in Miami reports that the woman killed in the March home invasion was 24-year-old Natalie Manduley, who was from South Florida and living in Nevada with her boyfriend.

Manduley managed to retrieve her own gun and shoot at one of the suspects.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

According to police, 18-year-old Kamari Oliver was arrested several days after the home invasion at his high school. Oliver was later identified after Las Vegas police located his homework left in a getaway vehicle, FOX5 in Las Vegas reports.

Las Vegas police said that this was a “targeted robbery,” saying that Schultz allegedly knew the victim and is accused of setting up the robbery.

Lt. Ray Spencer with LVMPD told NBC3 in Las Vegas that a fourth suspect is still at large, but authorities are still working to develop a positive identity.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

VIDEO: Group targeting women in grocery stores

Jacksonville, Fl — A crime ring in Nassau County is targeting women, and now the Sheriff’s Office is trying to get the word out before it’s too late. At least five people are involved. Ten different agencies in Florida and Georgia are involved in the investigations, with over 30 incidents reported so far.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Miami, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
maggrand.com

Paralyzed Florida man arrested in deaths of two men killed in 2021 crash

A Florida man who was left paralyzed following a crash in which two other men were killed has been charged almost a year after the incident. Robert Shavers Jr., 46, of Volusia County, was apprehended on Tuesday on an arrest warrant issued by the State Attorney’s Office in the June 25, 2021, deadly crash. He is also facing multiple charges, including operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to use the proper lane, improper change of lane, improper change of lanes in an intersection, and driving too fast for conditions.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Murder#Woman Wanted#Violent Crime#District Court#Action News Jax#Fbi Las Vegas#Fbilasvegas
WOKV

Man taken to hospital after shootout with police in Moncrief area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to an officer-involved shooting in the 1300 block of Golfair Boulevard on Thursday. According to JSO, around 5 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop in response to a window tint violation in the area. While conducting the traffic stop, the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs12.com

Teen fugitive accused of impersonating a DEA agent in Florida

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two out-of-state fugitives are locked up in Florida, one facing charges of impersonating a DEA agent. Last Thursday, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested 41-year-old Joshua Schmidt at the wheel of a stolen pickup truck. In addition to grand theft charges in Florida, he faces a warrant for possession of methamphetamine in Virginia.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Employees subdue armed suspect during robbery, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a reported robbery with injuries late Wednesday night. A suspect attempted to rob a business just before 10 p.m. in the 5000 block of Baymeadows Road, according to police. Employees at the business subdued the armed suspect until officers could assist.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

New York City subway shooting suspect in custody

NEW YORK — The alleged suspect in the unprovoked fatal shooting of 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez on a Q train in New York City is in police custody, according to law enforcement sources. Sources identified the suspect as Andrew Abdullah, a 25-year-old man from Brooklyn with about 20 prior arrests,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WOKV

Gunman kills 19 children, 2 teachers in Texas school rampage

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — The 18-year-old gunman who slaughtered 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school barricaded himself inside a single classroom and “began shooting anyone that was in his way,” authorities said Wednesday in detailing the latest mass killing to rock the U.S.
UVALDE, TX
News4Jax.com

Scammers hit local couple for $50,000

For many people, buying a home is the biggest and most life-changing purchase they’ll ever make. For one local couple, their dream was nearly their greatest disaster. The Callahan couple told the I-TEAM their $50,000 down payment was wired to a scammer. It appears the emails of closing professionals...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
68K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy