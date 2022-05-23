ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio unemployment improves; group warns of slowdown

By J.D. Davidson
KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Ohio’s unemployment improvement in April came with a warning from a Columbus-based policy group as the state continues to rank below average in overall jobless recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The recently released jobs report from the Ohio Department of Job and Family...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

IRS Data: Pennsylvania keeps losing population and wealth

(The Center Square) – Recently released IRS data confirmed some bad news for Pennsylvania: Its residents keep leaving for greener pastures elsewhere, threatening the future of the state’s civic bonds and economic growth. Put bluntly, Pennsylvania’s population future is bleak. While states like Florida, Texas, Arizona and the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Effort to cut New Hampshire unemployment benefits fails

(The Center Square) – A proposal by New Hampshire lawmakers to cut unemployment benefits has fizzled out amid a last-minute compromise over a spending bill. On Thursday, the state Legislature signed off on legislation that calls for spending $75 million for bridge upgrades, police body cameras and dashboard cameras for Department of Transportation vehicles.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Local
Ohio Government
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
KPVI Newschannel 6

Biden-Harris Administration Approves Construction of Energy Gateway South Transmission Line

New line will create over 1,300 jobs, allow for addition of up to 2,000 MW of renewable energy in the West. The Biden-Harris administration today announced that the Bureau of Land Management has issued the final approval for construction of the 416-mile Energy Gateway South Transmission line, a significant milestone in the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to modernize America’s power infrastructure in the West and permit at least 25 gigawatts of solar, wind, and geothermal production on public lands by 2025. The project will support approximately 1,325 construction jobs and help integrate up to 2,000 megawatts of new renewable energy resources into the grid while also ensuring reliability of existing generation resources. Building transmission lines will help deliver cleaner and cheaper electricity that lowers costs for families and consumers.
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois lawmakers look to improve public safety through two-sided approach

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force met Thursday to discuss ways to improve public safety across the state by supporting more community programs and improving mental health care. The task force met with representatives from the mental health field and leaders of...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Texas school killing stirs gun policy talk in Wyoming

CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s federal and state Republican lawmakers said Wednesday following Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that gun control laws aren’t the solution to preventing violence. A total of 19 children and two adults were killed by a lone gunman at Robb Elementary...
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rates#The Buckeye Institute#American Rescue Plan Act
KPVI Newschannel 6

Stakeholders share continued concerns over Illinois energy reliability, costs

(The Center Square) – With higher electricity bills and possible interruptions in service on the horizon for Illinoisans, lawmakers are meeting to come up with solutions. Ameren Illinois issued a letter to customers this week saying there could be sizable rate hikes this summer. The average Ameren customer is expected to see a price increase of over $50 a month.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

NorCal population bleeds amid pandemic, SoCal holds steady

(The Center Square) – City-level population data from the U.S. Census shows Bay-area cities lost a significant number of people while those along southern California's beachlines held largely firm. Multiple California cities remain among the top in the nation despite experiencing population losses from July 2020 to July 2021,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Recreational cannabis back on ballot in South Dakota

(The Center Square) - South Dakota voters will get another chance to decide if they want to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Initiated Measure 27 will be on the November 8 ballot after advocates successfully gathered the number of valid signatures required, according to Secretary of State Steve Barnett.
POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinoisans could spot armadillos this summer

(The Center Square) – A new summer sport for Illinois: Armadillo spotting. Dr. Agustin Jimenez, associate professor of biological sciences at Southern Illinois University, said armadillos have been seen all across Illinois. They are elusive and stealthy. And they prefer the dark. “It’s difficult to find one if you...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
KPVI Newschannel 6

Texas shooting prompts Nebraska school leaders to review school safety

OMAHA -- Nebraska state education leaders plan to create a task force to review school safety in light of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. State Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, chairwoman of the Legislature's Education Committee, Thursday said the task force would review current "school safety, security and preparedness practices."
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Weekly Wyoming coronavirus update: 373 new cases

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 373 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update. Hospitalized patients: 14 on Tuesday (up from 6 last Tuesday) Deaths: 1,820 (0 announced this week, 8 announced this month) Vaccine data as of...
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Arklatex Politics May 26, 2022: Constitutional Carry

In Arklatex politics for May 26, we visit with Louisiana State Representative Danny McCormick of Oil City. McCormick discusses HB37, his bill allowing constitutional carry of guns in Louisiana. HB37 has made it out of a House committee and has one more step before heading to the governor's desk--a hearing...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Maine senator voices support for gun safety measures

(The Center Square) – Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins is voicing support for federal gun safety legislation in response to Tuesday's tragedy at a Texas elementary school. During a hearing before a Senate appropriations subcommittee on Wednesday, Collins asked FBI Director Christopher Wray if the federal government should consider...
MAINE STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Ohio rep files criminal complaint against Redistricting Commission GOP members

(The Center Square) – An Ohio state representative filed a criminal complaint against Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission a day after the Supreme Court ruled for the fifth time state legislative district maps are unconstitutional. Rep. Jeffrey Crossman, D-Parma, in the complaint filed with the city of Columbus...
OHIO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Delmarva’s Chicken Community: 567 Million Chickens, $4.2 Billion in Value

Delmarva Chicken Association, founded in 1948, is the Delmarva chicken industry’s voice as the premier membership association focusing on advocacy, education and member relations. The Delmarva chicken community raised 567 million chickens, produced 4.2 billion pounds of shelf- and table-ready chicken and generated a record $4.2 billion in wholesale...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy