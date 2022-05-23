Ohio unemployment improves; group warns of slowdown
By J.D. Davidson
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s unemployment improvement in April came with a warning from a Columbus-based policy group as the state continues to rank below average in overall jobless recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The recently released jobs report from the Ohio Department of Job and Family...
(The Center Square) — Only one Tennessee county, Perry, now has an unemployment rate higher than 5% according to new data released for April from Tennessee’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Williamson County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2% while Moore (2.1%), Wilson (2.3%), Chester (2.4%)...
(The Center Square) – Recently released IRS data confirmed some bad news for Pennsylvania: Its residents keep leaving for greener pastures elsewhere, threatening the future of the state’s civic bonds and economic growth. Put bluntly, Pennsylvania’s population future is bleak. While states like Florida, Texas, Arizona and the...
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s film production tax credit was created in 2007 and now offers $70 million annually that can lower a production company’s tax liability. A public hearing in April on a Senate bill that would almost double the program emphasized its importance in attracting...
(The Center Square) – A proposal by New Hampshire lawmakers to cut unemployment benefits has fizzled out amid a last-minute compromise over a spending bill. On Thursday, the state Legislature signed off on legislation that calls for spending $75 million for bridge upgrades, police body cameras and dashboard cameras for Department of Transportation vehicles.
New line will create over 1,300 jobs, allow for addition of up to 2,000 MW of renewable energy in the West. The Biden-Harris administration today announced that the Bureau of Land Management has issued the final approval for construction of the 416-mile Energy Gateway South Transmission line, a significant milestone in the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to modernize America’s power infrastructure in the West and permit at least 25 gigawatts of solar, wind, and geothermal production on public lands by 2025. The project will support approximately 1,325 construction jobs and help integrate up to 2,000 megawatts of new renewable energy resources into the grid while also ensuring reliability of existing generation resources. Building transmission lines will help deliver cleaner and cheaper electricity that lowers costs for families and consumers.
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force met Thursday to discuss ways to improve public safety across the state by supporting more community programs and improving mental health care. The task force met with representatives from the mental health field and leaders of...
(The Center Square) – As Virginia lawmakers continue to debate the specifics of a proposed lab school program, Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears is arguing university-run charter schools, also known as lab schools, could help increase diversity in higher education. Lab schools would be public K-12 schools run by a...
CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s federal and state Republican lawmakers said Wednesday following Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that gun control laws aren’t the solution to preventing violence. A total of 19 children and two adults were killed by a lone gunman at Robb Elementary...
(The Center Square) – With higher electricity bills and possible interruptions in service on the horizon for Illinoisans, lawmakers are meeting to come up with solutions. Ameren Illinois issued a letter to customers this week saying there could be sizable rate hikes this summer. The average Ameren customer is expected to see a price increase of over $50 a month.
(The Center Square) – City-level population data from the U.S. Census shows Bay-area cities lost a significant number of people while those along southern California's beachlines held largely firm. Multiple California cities remain among the top in the nation despite experiencing population losses from July 2020 to July 2021,...
(The Center Square) - South Dakota voters will get another chance to decide if they want to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Initiated Measure 27 will be on the November 8 ballot after advocates successfully gathered the number of valid signatures required, according to Secretary of State Steve Barnett.
(The Center Square) – A new summer sport for Illinois: Armadillo spotting. Dr. Agustin Jimenez, associate professor of biological sciences at Southern Illinois University, said armadillos have been seen all across Illinois. They are elusive and stealthy. And they prefer the dark. “It’s difficult to find one if you...
OMAHA -- Nebraska state education leaders plan to create a task force to review school safety in light of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. State Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, chairwoman of the Legislature's Education Committee, Thursday said the task force would review current "school safety, security and preparedness practices."
The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 373 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update. Hospitalized patients: 14 on Tuesday (up from 6 last Tuesday) Deaths: 1,820 (0 announced this week, 8 announced this month) Vaccine data as of...
In Arklatex politics for May 26, we visit with Louisiana State Representative Danny McCormick of Oil City. McCormick discusses HB37, his bill allowing constitutional carry of guns in Louisiana. HB37 has made it out of a House committee and has one more step before heading to the governor's desk--a hearing...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday said he is calling lawmakers back into special session to provide “real tax relief” to Oklahomans after vetoing portions of the state budget agreement. Stitt is seeking to take Oklahoma’s 4.75% personal income tax rate down to 4.5% and...
(The Center Square) – Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins is voicing support for federal gun safety legislation in response to Tuesday's tragedy at a Texas elementary school. During a hearing before a Senate appropriations subcommittee on Wednesday, Collins asked FBI Director Christopher Wray if the federal government should consider...
(The Center Square) – An Ohio state representative filed a criminal complaint against Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission a day after the Supreme Court ruled for the fifth time state legislative district maps are unconstitutional. Rep. Jeffrey Crossman, D-Parma, in the complaint filed with the city of Columbus...
Delmarva Chicken Association, founded in 1948, is the Delmarva chicken industry’s voice as the premier membership association focusing on advocacy, education and member relations. The Delmarva chicken community raised 567 million chickens, produced 4.2 billion pounds of shelf- and table-ready chicken and generated a record $4.2 billion in wholesale...
A former Illinois school board member and Casper newcomer is running for House District 57. Jeanette Ward announced she’s running as a Republican in a suburban district that is being vacated by Rep. Chuck Gray so he can run for secretary of state. Ward has lived in Wyoming since...
