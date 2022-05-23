ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

If broadcast-seeding, consider insurance

KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Agriculture is reminding agricultural producers of the option to request an Unrated Practice or Type written agreement through their insurance companies, to insure broadcast-seeded crops when the policy prohibits the practice or is unavailable for the crop in the county. The broadcast practice may be suitable when...

KPVI Newschannel 6

Webinar to explore sustainable groundwater management

California groundwater legislation and the potential applications of similar regulations in Nebraska will be the focus of a webinar hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability at noon on June 2. In 2015, California passed sweeping legislation requiring the preparation and implementation of local groundwater sustainability...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Biden-Harris Administration Approves Construction of Energy Gateway South Transmission Line

New line will create over 1,300 jobs, allow for addition of up to 2,000 MW of renewable energy in the West. The Biden-Harris administration today announced that the Bureau of Land Management has issued the final approval for construction of the 416-mile Energy Gateway South Transmission line, a significant milestone in the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to modernize America’s power infrastructure in the West and permit at least 25 gigawatts of solar, wind, and geothermal production on public lands by 2025. The project will support approximately 1,325 construction jobs and help integrate up to 2,000 megawatts of new renewable energy resources into the grid while also ensuring reliability of existing generation resources. Building transmission lines will help deliver cleaner and cheaper electricity that lowers costs for families and consumers.
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Stakeholders share continued concerns over Illinois energy reliability, costs

(The Center Square) – With higher electricity bills and possible interruptions in service on the horizon for Illinoisans, lawmakers are meeting to come up with solutions. Ameren Illinois issued a letter to customers this week saying there could be sizable rate hikes this summer. The average Ameren customer is expected to see a price increase of over $50 a month.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Recreational cannabis back on ballot in South Dakota

(The Center Square) - South Dakota voters will get another chance to decide if they want to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Initiated Measure 27 will be on the November 8 ballot after advocates successfully gathered the number of valid signatures required, according to Secretary of State Steve Barnett.
POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Effort to cut New Hampshire unemployment benefits fails

(The Center Square) – A proposal by New Hampshire lawmakers to cut unemployment benefits has fizzled out amid a last-minute compromise over a spending bill. On Thursday, the state Legislature signed off on legislation that calls for spending $75 million for bridge upgrades, police body cameras and dashboard cameras for Department of Transportation vehicles.
ECONOMY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois lawmakers look to improve public safety through two-sided approach

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force met Thursday to discuss ways to improve public safety across the state by supporting more community programs and improving mental health care. The task force met with representatives from the mental health field and leaders of...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Report: Missouri's unfilled nursing positions increased 98% since 2019

(The Center Square) – One in five registered nurse positions in Missouri is unfilled – a 98% increase from two years ago – according to a new report by the Missouri Hospital Association. The "2022 Workforce Report" surveyed 128 Missouri hospitals for information on 32 hospital and...
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Delmarva’s Chicken Community: 567 Million Chickens, $4.2 Billion in Value

Delmarva Chicken Association, founded in 1948, is the Delmarva chicken industry’s voice as the premier membership association focusing on advocacy, education and member relations. The Delmarva chicken community raised 567 million chickens, produced 4.2 billion pounds of shelf- and table-ready chicken and generated a record $4.2 billion in wholesale...
AGRICULTURE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Texas school killing stirs gun policy talk in Wyoming

CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s federal and state Republican lawmakers said Wednesday following Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that gun control laws aren’t the solution to preventing violence. A total of 19 children and two adults were killed by a lone gunman at Robb Elementary...
CHEYENNE, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Inslee drops vaccine requirement for outdoor contractors, volunteers

(The Center Square) – Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee has dropped the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for outdoor contractors and volunteers whose work doesn’t involve delivering health care services. This means contractors such as landscapers, contracted or volunteer wildland firefighters – wildfire season is approaching – and contracted construction...
WASHINGTON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Mexico budget surplus sees boost from oil and gas

(The Center Square) – Recent projections show New Mexico's budget surplus is $440 million more a December projection thanks mostly to oil and gas production, according to economists. Gross receipts tax collection was also running $248 million higher than expected due to inflation and higher prices for goods, Legislative...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Maine senator voices support for gun safety measures

(The Center Square) – Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins is voicing support for federal gun safety legislation in response to Tuesday's tragedy at a Texas elementary school. During a hearing before a Senate appropriations subcommittee on Wednesday, Collins asked FBI Director Christopher Wray if the federal government should consider...
MAINE STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Republican Rep. blasts out-going WEC commissioner

(The Center Square) – One of Wisconsin’s top critics of the 2020 election in the state is not staying silent about the resignation of one of Wisconsin’s Election Commissioners. Commissioner Dean Knudson on Wednesday resigned his seat on the state’s Election Commission out of frustration with the...
WISCONSIN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Texas shooting prompts Nebraska school leaders to review school safety

OMAHA -- Nebraska state education leaders plan to create a task force to review school safety in light of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. State Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, chairwoman of the Legislature's Education Committee, Thursday said the task force would review current "school safety, security and preparedness practices."
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Massachusetts attorney general sues PFAS manufacturers for damages

(The Center Square) – A lawsuit alleging manufacturers of toxic chemicals have harmed Massachusetts’s drinking water supply and damaged natural resources has been filed, Attorney General Maura Healey said. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina, claims that 13 manufacturers...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

