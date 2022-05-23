If broadcast-seeding, consider insurance

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is reminding agricultural producers of the option to request an Unrated Practice or Type written agreement through their insurance companies, to insure broadcast-seeded crops when the policy prohibits the practice or is unavailable for the crop in the county. The broadcast practice may be suitable when...
California groundwater legislation and the potential applications of similar regulations in Nebraska will be the focus of a webinar hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability at noon on June 2. In 2015, California passed sweeping legislation requiring the preparation and implementation of local groundwater sustainability...
(The Center Square) — Only one Tennessee county, Perry, now has an unemployment rate higher than 5% according to new data released for April from Tennessee’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Williamson County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2% while Moore (2.1%), Wilson (2.3%), Chester (2.4%)...
New line will create over 1,300 jobs, allow for addition of up to 2,000 MW of renewable energy in the West. The Biden-Harris administration today announced that the Bureau of Land Management has issued the final approval for construction of the 416-mile Energy Gateway South Transmission line, a significant milestone in the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to modernize America’s power infrastructure in the West and permit at least 25 gigawatts of solar, wind, and geothermal production on public lands by 2025. The project will support approximately 1,325 construction jobs and help integrate up to 2,000 megawatts of new renewable energy resources into the grid while also ensuring reliability of existing generation resources. Building transmission lines will help deliver cleaner and cheaper electricity that lowers costs for families and consumers.
(The Center Square) – With higher electricity bills and possible interruptions in service on the horizon for Illinoisans, lawmakers are meeting to come up with solutions. Ameren Illinois issued a letter to customers this week saying there could be sizable rate hikes this summer. The average Ameren customer is expected to see a price increase of over $50 a month.
(The Center Square) - South Dakota voters will get another chance to decide if they want to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Initiated Measure 27 will be on the November 8 ballot after advocates successfully gathered the number of valid signatures required, according to Secretary of State Steve Barnett.
(The Center Square) – A proposal by New Hampshire lawmakers to cut unemployment benefits has fizzled out amid a last-minute compromise over a spending bill. On Thursday, the state Legislature signed off on legislation that calls for spending $75 million for bridge upgrades, police body cameras and dashboard cameras for Department of Transportation vehicles.
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force met Thursday to discuss ways to improve public safety across the state by supporting more community programs and improving mental health care. The task force met with representatives from the mental health field and leaders of...
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s film production tax credit was created in 2007 and now offers $70 million annually that can lower a production company’s tax liability. A public hearing in April on a Senate bill that would almost double the program emphasized its importance in attracting...
(The Center Square) – The Washington Health Benefit Exchange, the state’s health insurance marketplace, submitted a waiver application to the federal government to remove the current Affordable Care Act requirement that bans undocumented immigrants from buying health insurance through the state marketplace. If the waiver is approved, an...
(The Center Square) – One in five registered nurse positions in Missouri is unfilled – a 98% increase from two years ago – according to a new report by the Missouri Hospital Association. The "2022 Workforce Report" surveyed 128 Missouri hospitals for information on 32 hospital and...
Delmarva Chicken Association, founded in 1948, is the Delmarva chicken industry’s voice as the premier membership association focusing on advocacy, education and member relations. The Delmarva chicken community raised 567 million chickens, produced 4.2 billion pounds of shelf- and table-ready chicken and generated a record $4.2 billion in wholesale...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday said he is calling lawmakers back into special session to provide “real tax relief” to Oklahomans after vetoing portions of the state budget agreement. Stitt is seeking to take Oklahoma’s 4.75% personal income tax rate down to 4.5% and...
CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s federal and state Republican lawmakers said Wednesday following Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that gun control laws aren’t the solution to preventing violence. A total of 19 children and two adults were killed by a lone gunman at Robb Elementary...
(The Center Square) – Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee has dropped the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for outdoor contractors and volunteers whose work doesn’t involve delivering health care services. This means contractors such as landscapers, contracted or volunteer wildland firefighters – wildfire season is approaching – and contracted construction...
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt criticized the $9.7 billion budget passed by state lawmakers and called them back into session to consider his plan to cut the state's grocery tax. Stitt's plan unveiled Thursday afternoon would also reduce personal income taxes, which coupled with the grocery tax...
(The Center Square) – Recent projections show New Mexico's budget surplus is $440 million more a December projection thanks mostly to oil and gas production, according to economists. Gross receipts tax collection was also running $248 million higher than expected due to inflation and higher prices for goods, Legislative...
(The Center Square) – Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins is voicing support for federal gun safety legislation in response to Tuesday's tragedy at a Texas elementary school. During a hearing before a Senate appropriations subcommittee on Wednesday, Collins asked FBI Director Christopher Wray if the federal government should consider...
(The Center Square) – One of Wisconsin’s top critics of the 2020 election in the state is not staying silent about the resignation of one of Wisconsin’s Election Commissioners. Commissioner Dean Knudson on Wednesday resigned his seat on the state’s Election Commission out of frustration with the...
OMAHA -- Nebraska state education leaders plan to create a task force to review school safety in light of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. State Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, chairwoman of the Legislature's Education Committee, Thursday said the task force would review current "school safety, security and preparedness practices."
(The Center Square) – A lawsuit alleging manufacturers of toxic chemicals have harmed Massachusetts’s drinking water supply and damaged natural resources has been filed, Attorney General Maura Healey said. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina, claims that 13 manufacturers...
