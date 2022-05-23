ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros' José Urquidy shows his best stuff, matches strikeout career-high against Rangers

By Brandon Scott
610AM Sports Radio
610AM Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K9Js2_0fnhkWNa00

(SportsRadio 610) - Astros starter José Urquidy shook off a rough start to his season with a gem of a performance in Sunday's series-finale win against the Texas Rangers.

Prior to Sunday's start, Urquidy led qualified starters in hits allowed per nine innings (12.3). His cutter, a new pitch incorporated this season, was not working. And the changeup, Urquidy's most frequently used secondary pitch, was not playing well either.

That changed Sunday against the Rangers.

Eight of his 20 swings and misses came against the changeup. Urquidy had only received 23 total swings and misses in his previous three starts combined.

His 10 strikeouts tied a career-high, allowing just one run on six hits with a walk in 6.2 innings. Urquidy last recorded 10 strikeouts on Sept. 11, 2019 against the Oakland Athletics.

"I was attacking the zone 100 percent with my offspeed, trying to attack the right place," Urquidy said after the game.

On the changeup, Urquidy said he is trying to figure out how to throw it at the right position, specifically his release point.

Urquidy was pleased with how he spun the ball Sunday, agreeing that it his best stuff of the season.

"Yes, yes for sure, with my curveball and changeup," Urquidy said when asked. "I was trying to spin the ball, attacking the zone all of the time, being aggressive."

Follow SportsRadio 610 on social media:
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros OF Kyle Tucker doesn't want to 'prolong' extension deal

Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker has quickly rebounded after a rocky couple weeks to begin the year, hitting .310/.402/.530 over the past month after getting out to a brutal .087/.192/.217 start through his first 13 games. That production only serves as a reminder that the 25-year-old is viewed as a building block in Houston. That fact is also backed up by the team’s apparent efforts to sign Tucker to a long-term extension. Mark Feinsand and Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reported recently that the ’Stros approached Tucker’s camp about an extension this year but talks proved unsuccessful and are not active at this time (Twitter link).
HOUSTON, TX
610AM Sports Radio

610AM Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
905
Followers
1K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/610sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy