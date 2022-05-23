ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Adam Wainwright loves PNC Park, Najee Harris

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zgFvp_0fnhkPCV00

40-year-old St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright has been very good against the Pirates over his career.

On Friday, a 38-inning shutout streak against the Pirates ended for Wainwright after first baseman Michael Chavis hit a solo home run, winning his last 10 starts against Pittsburgh.

Wainwright pitched seven innings giving up four hits in his win against the Pirates.

Even though he’s been a Pirates-killer, it’s hard not to like the veteran after seeing his latest instalment of “Day After Pitching Old Man Walk.”

In his 17 th season in the Majors, all with the Cardinals, Wainwright says he is finally taking some time to appreciate the stadiums he pitches in and is going behind the scenes to meet the faces and voices behind the game.

In an eight-minute video, Wainwright took a trip around the press box with Robby Incmikoski talking to some of the Pirates beat writers, Pirates play-by-play guys and scoreboard graphics people who designed a sign on the right field wall that read, “Welcome Adam Wainwright (Please Stop Pitching Here).

Wainwright also talks about how much he loves PNC Park, needed to get to Heinz Field for a Steelers game someday, drafting Najee Harris in his fantasy league after meeting him and more.

Watch the video below.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Panthers reportedly willing to bring back Cam Newton under 2 conditions

Cam Newton has struggled over his last two seasons, but the Carolina Panthers aren’t closing the door on bringing him back for 2022. On Monday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer reported that the Panthers are open to signing Newton. Alexander says there are two conditions under which Carolina would sign Newton: he would not enter camp as the starter, and he would need to agree to a smaller salary.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Colts Have Signed Former Ravens Running Back

The Indianapolis Colts added to their running back depth today, signing former Baltimore Ravens runner Ty'Son Williams. Williams spent the last two seasons with Baltimore, making his NFL debut in 2021. He appeared in 13 games last fall, with three starts. Overall, Williams rushed for 185 yards and a touchdown...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Michael Chavis
Person
Najee Harris
Larry Brown Sports

Cardinals reportedly sign ex-Chiefs RB

The Arizona Cardinals scored the third-most rushing touchdowns (23) in the NFL last season, and have added another quality running back to their roster. Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday on Twitter that the Cardinals are signing former Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams. Williams, signed by the Chiefs as an...
GLENDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pnc Park#Pirates#Steelers#Icymi
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Bettors back surprising player to win MVP

A surprising NFL player is getting a ton of betting action to win the NFL MVP award next season. Here's a hint: He has started two more games in the league than you likely have, and he hasn't yet officially been named his team's starting quarterback. Another hint: This player...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Steelers reportedly name new general manager after long search

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly hired their new general manager, and he was in the organization this whole time. At the end of the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers not only began their search to replace quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, but also general manager Kevin Colbert. The team revealed that the longtime general manager would stay on until after the NFL Draft. After a lengthy search that included 16 candidates, the Steelers have found their new general manager, and they were in the organization this whole time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, May 25

Though the Dallas Cowboys have only just started their OTA workouts, it appears they're already having to work around some new injuries. Newly acquired wide receiver James Washington did not participate in team drills Wednesday during Dallas' OTA session, and was seen wearing a boot as he watched from the sidelines, though the 26-year-old said after practice that the injury shouldn't keep him out of practice for long.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy