Pettiness recurring theme in NBA playoffs

By By David Friedman Columnist
The Perquimans Weekly
 3 days ago

The Carolina Hurricanes have struggled in recent years to get past The Boston Bruins in the postseason.

It took seven games, but the Hurricanes advanced to the second round where they will face and beat the New York Rangers.

My favorite part of the series happened after game seven.

Carolina’s Max Domi scored two goals in the win and was asked in the post game interview why the Hurricanes are so tough to beat at home. He said that this was the loudest crowd he had ever played in front of or heard over ice.

He was talking about hockey fans in North Carolina! I tried to imagine fans in Boston, having just seen their beloved Bruins eliminated from the playoffs, hearing a player say that the best fans in the sport were gathered that night in Raleigh. It really does make me smile, but that’s because I can be petty.

Pettiness, or degrees thereof, was a recurring theme in the NBA’s second round. I was not opposed to the additional storyline.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo dunked on Boston’s Al Horford in game four and had some words for him afterward. The Celtics’ big man responded by just glaring back, nodding his head and saying “OK… OK.”

He also scored 30 points, dunked on Giannis, gave him a forearm to the face and went on to help lead the Celtics to the series win over the defending champions.

I kept waiting for the national media to discuss how much the Bucks missed P.J. Tucker this season, but Giannis talking trash and Horford responding with determination became the series turning point and central media focus.

There was a similar moment in the series against the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs’ Luka Doncic was holding the ball after a play and the Suns’ Devin Booker snatched it out of his hands. Luka had some not safe for print words to say before winking, smiling, nodding and saying “OK…OK.”

Notice a theme?

Luka Doncic is one of the best basketball players in the world, is under 25 years old and took over the series at that point. Dallas advanced to the next round and Chris Paul lost yet another game seven. I’d blame Booker exclusively, but Paul didn’t play great.

Speaking of petty, the Cincinnati Reds lost a game last week without giving up a hit. To my knowledge, nothing petty happened during the game, but I know some serious Cincinnati Reds fans and I didn’t want such a humiliating thing to happen without their local paper pointing it out. I guess that’s enough petty for this week.

David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.

Hertford, NC
The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

