Feds expect baby formula product from Abbott facility in ‘next couple of weeks’

By Alexandra Limon
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Biden administration is using special government powers to deal with the baby formula shortage.

On Sunday evening, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Secretary Xavier Becerra invoked the Defense Production Act to ensure manufacturers have what they need to produce more baby formula after President Joe Biden gave the OK.

Becerra is now using it to ensure Abbott Nutrition — the company that shut down one of its plants — has enough raw materials to get back up and running.

“And the expectation is that in the next couple of weeks, we’ll begin to see product from that facility,” Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said.

HHS said it will also use the Defense Production Act to ensure Reckitt, a consumer goods company involved in manufacturing formula, has enough access to single-use products such as filters.

The Biden administration is also taking other steps to try to get baby formula to families who need it, including using an Air Force C-17 jet to fly to Indianapolis on Sunday with 40 tons of baby formula on board.

“This shipment provides enough formula to take care of 9,000 babies and 18,000 toddlers,” Vilsack said.

The shipment came from Europe and is formulated for babies with special dietary needs. Although instead of hitting store shelves, it will head to hospitals and home health care facilities across the country, with more shipments heading to the U.S.

“We’re going to get this here in a matter of days,” Vilsack said.

However, there are more long-term problems the Biden administration and lawmakers say need to be addressed.

“So that no individual company has this much control over supply chains,” Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, said.

The Biden administration said Americans can expect store shelves to return to normal in a few weeks once the Abbott plant is fully up and running again.

The Independent

Baby formula shortage forces parents to pay $120 for single can as Target, CVS and Walgreens limit sales

An escalating baby formula shortage has forced desperate parents to pay up to $120 for a single can while top retailers Target, CVS and Walgreens have limited sales in efforts to share out supply.Families across the US are scrambling to find formula to feed their babies as the shortage reaches crisis levels, fuelled by both supply chain issues and a widespread product recall of one of the nation’s top manufacturers.A staggering 40 per cent of the top-selling baby formula were out of stock across US retailers in the week ending 24 April, according to analysis from Datasembly.In six states –...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Pelosi says 'indictment' might be needed over baby formula shortage

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested Tuesday that criminal charges could be brought over the ongoing baby formula shortage in the U.S., saying that an "indictment" might be needed once investigations into what caused the crisis have concluded. Pelosi raised the possibility of prosecution during a press conference with fellow Democrats,...
STURGIS, MI
Daniella Cressman

Cow Milk Can Briefly Substitute for Baby Formula

Disclaimer: I am not a healthcare professional. Please speak to a doctor before making any decisions concerning your baby. Mothers across the nation are distraught due to the massive shortage of baby formula on shelves in stores across America: It's hard to buy any products right now, but even switching brands can affect an infant's health in a negative manner, especially if they are allergic to certain ingredients.
The Atlantic

What’s Behind America’s Shocking Baby-Formula Shortage?

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. America’s baby-formula shortage has gone from curious inconvenience to full-blown national crisis. In many states, including Texas and Tennessee, more than half of formula is sold out in stores. Nationwide, 40 percent of formula is out of stock—a twentyfold increase since the first half of 2021. As parents have started to stockpile formula, retailers such as Walgreens, CVS, and Target have all moved to limit purchases.
TENNESSEE STATE
Washington Examiner

First shipments of Operation Fly Formula won’t go to stores, Biden official says

The first shipment of the White House's Operation Fly Formula won't immediately go to store shelves but will instead be delivered to facilities in areas with the most need. The first flight delivered 132 pallets of baby formula to Indianapolis on Sunday, providing enough of the product to feed 9,000 babies and 18,000 toddlers for one week, according to government officials. However, none of that initial shipment will go to stores right away. Instead, it will be distributed to hospitals, doctors' offices, healthcare facilities, and pharmacies in areas where "needs are most acute," a Biden administration official told CNN.
U.S. POLITICS
Simplemost

Nestlé To Fly Baby Formula To U.S. To Ease Shortage

Families who rely on baby formula to feed their children have been struggling through a shortage for several months already. However, these desperate parents may finally have a reason to hope that help is on the way. Manufacturers, in collaboration with governmental bodies, are working to increase the availability of formula in the U.S. as quickly as possible.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. FDA allows importing of 2 mln baby formula cans from UK

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is easing regulations to allow infant formula imports from Britain, a move it said on Tuesday would bring around 2 million cans onto empty shelves by June to ease a nationwide shortage. The FDA said it was "exercising enforcement...
WORLD
