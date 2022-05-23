ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Emma Stone Is Selling Her Bright LA Home. Here's What We Know

By Gracie Reamer
House Digest
House Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Emma Stone put her home on the market and you'll love how bright and airy the space is. If you love cleaning windows, this is the home for...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Beloved Daytime Heartthrob-Turned-Movie Star Dead at 67

Ray Liotta has passed away. On a day when we’d do just about anything for a little bit of good news, we get this: According to our sister site Deadline, Ray Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominic Republic, where he was working on a movie called Dangerous Waters.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Malibu, CA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La La Land#Cooking#Zillow#Academy Award#Swedish#A Golden Globe#New York Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
44K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy