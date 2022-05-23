ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Beverly Hills man to plead guilty to 'hit man' plot

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0msDYy_0fnhijyZ00

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A Beverly Hills man is expected to plead guilty today to trying to hire a "hit man" to kill a woman he briefly dated.

Scott Berkett, 25, has agreed to enter his plea to a single federal count of using interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire, which carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years. However, prosecutors agreed to seek a penalty of no more than five years, according to the plea agreement filed in L.A. federal court.

Berkett met the woman online, and she flew to Los Angeles to meet him in late October 2020. Identified in court papers by the initials R.E., the woman described Berkett as "sexually aggressive" and she tried repeatedly to break off the relationship following the trip, an affidavit in the case says.

Months later, a relative of the woman who learned Berkett was still contacting her reached out to the defendant's father via text. Berkett responded by saying "consider this matter closed," according to the criminal complaint.

Instead, federal prosecutors allege, Berkett paid $13,000 in bitcoin to a shadowy dark web group to arrange the hit and an additional $1,000 to the supposed hit man. However, the website turned out to be a "scam" and its operators provided the defendant's communications and other information to law enforcement.

The supposed hit man was, in fact, an undercover agent.

Prosecutors contend Berkett submitted a work order to the dark web group, saying he'd like the murder "to look like an accident, but robbery gone wrong may work better."

The undercover agent posing as a hit man made contact with Berkett in May 2021 and sent a photo of R.E., which Berkett confirmed was the intended victim, according to the affidavit. During discussions with the purported killer, Berkett allegedly demanded a proof-of-death photo that would show the corpse, prosecutors said.
Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
scvnews.com

Feds Arrest Valencia Postal Worker, Santa Clarita Man on Fraud Charges

Stephen Glover, 32, of Palmdale, who worked at the Valencia post office, and Travis McKenzie, 26, of Valencia, who lived on Glover’s mail delivery route, are expected to make their initial court appearances this afternoon in United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles. A criminal complaint filed on May 13 and unsealed after Thursday’s arrests charges Glover and McKenzie with one count of mail fraud.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
HeySoCal

Former SGV guard at downtown LA federal lockup pleads guilty to inmate rape

A former guard at the federal lockup in downtown Los Angeles pleaded guilty Tuesday to raping an inmate who was being held in an isolation cell while recovering from COVID-19. Jose Viera, 49, of the San Gabriel Valley, pleaded guilty to a single federal count of deprivation of rights under color of law, resulting in bodily injury, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

O.C. Asian gang suspects indicted on gambling, drug trafficking extortion and robbery charges

SANTA ANA, California – An investigation by the Orange County Asian Organized Crime Task Force has resulted in the arrest of seven out of nine defendants charged in three indictments that allege an array of criminal conduct, including drug trafficking, the attempted extortion and subsequent robbery of a small business, bribery of a police officer and operating illegal casinos.
SANTA ANA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beverly Hills, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

9 charged in Orange County illegal gambling bust

SANTA, Calif. - Nine people have been charged in connection with a crackdown on illegal gambling, extortion and drug trafficking in Santa Ana, according to federal indictments unsealed Wednesday. Five defendants were arrested Wednesday morning. Two others were arrested Tuesday afternoon. Two others are at-large. Four defendants charged with conspiracy...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Canyon News

Follow Home Robbery Suspects In Hancock Park Arrested

LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) Follow Home Task Force arrested two suspects responsible for the robbery of a woman in the Hancock Park area of Los Angeles on May 12. The LAPD reported at 12:50 p.m., a 42-year-old woman and her two young daughters...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit Man#Murder#Violent Crime
Key News Network

Homeowner Safe but Shaken After Whittier Home Invasion

Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: A reported home invasion occurred around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, May 26, on East Spy Glass Hill Road in the city of Whittier. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Station deputies responded to the location where an elderly homeowner was reportedly pinned down and mouth taped while two suspects went through the house.
WHITTIER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Several people detained and questioned at Granada Hills junk pile following raid

The Los Angeles Police Department conducted a sweep operation Thursday at a homeless encampment in the Granada Hills area.According to LAPD, officers came to the encampment to serve a search warrant for stolen goods but were not sure what they would find other than a rare collector's item spotted by a viewer in previous coverage by CBSLA's Kristine Lazar.A judge granted the search warrant after the viewer spotted a stolen van, which was reportedly a rare collector's item. The viewer said that the van would not be up there on its own. RELATED: Only On: Granada Hills residents outraged as rubbish pile continues...
GRANADA HILLS, CA
signalscv.com

Man, woman arrested on slew of allegations

A man and woman were arrested Monday evening on suspicion of a slew of charges after deputies reported finding them passed out in a vehicle and in possession of a number of drugs and dozens of mailbox and vehicle keys. One of the suspects, a 48-year-old man from Granada Hills,...
GRANADA HILLS, CA
newsantaana.com

Tustin podiatrist convicted and sentenced to 364 days in Jail for insurance fraud

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A judge has rejected a Tustin podiatrist’s request to extend her jail surrender date to serve time for seven felony counts of insurance fraud for billing insurance companies for hundreds of appointments and services that never happened. In addition to jail time, Witt also faces a 10-year suspension of her medical license.
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy