Bet Slippin' Podcast: Miami Heat, Boston Celtics Game 4

By Geoff Clark
 3 days ago
SportsbookWire.com’s Geoff Clark, the host of Bet Slippin’ Podcast, previews Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat at Boston Celtics Monday, May 23.

Bet Slippin’ NBA playoff betting slate Monday:

  • Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

Bet Slippin’ Monday playoff bets:

  • UNDER 206.5 Heat-Celtics (-115)
  • Miami Heat +2.5 First Quarter (-110)
  • Miami Heat SG Victor Oladipo OVER 11.5 points (-115)

Listen as he offers up NBA picks, predictions and best bets around Monday’s playoff game and NBA betting lines.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

(If the podcast player does not display, please click here.)

Check back throughout the NBA postseason for new episodes.

