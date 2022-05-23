Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center lifts lockdown

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KNX) – The Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms went into lockdown Monday morning after a report of shots fired.

Officials said the reports came in around 8:52 a.m.

“We have received reports of shots fired on board MCAGCC,” the combat center said.

“The MCAGCC Provost Marshals Office is currently responding to the situation. The installation has entered a lockdown state and all personnel are required to shelter in place.”

Gunnery Sgt.Santiago Colon, a spokesperson for the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms, told The Associated Press the report was anonymous and that it’s unclear at this time if shots had been fired.

At 12:20 p.m., the training center said the lockdown was lifted. They confirmed a weapon had been discharged and are investigating the incident at this time.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, who also responded to the center, said there are no victims at this time.

This is a developing story.

