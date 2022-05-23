ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, IN

Shelby Co. Health Department has allotment of at-home rapid test kits

By Envisionwise Website Service / LinkedUpRadio
 3 days ago

The Shelby County Health Department has an allotment of FDA Emergency...

buildingindiana.com

Alternative Chosen for New Highway Connection

The Mid-States Corridor Project Team has identified Alternative P as the preferred route for the improved highway connection in southern Indiana. The Tier 1 Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) was released, marking a significant project milestone. Alternative P improvements extend 54 miles from I-64/US 231 to I-69 at the existing...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

CDC recommends one-third of Americans mask up again

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For months, Americans have enjoyed the freedom of a fabric-free face. Now, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is changing its tune and urging one-third of the population to mask up once again. News 8 spoke with Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical...
INDIANA STATE
biopharmadive.com

Lilly to expand, add jobs with two new factories in Indiana

Eli Lilly has announced plans to spend $2.1 billion to construct two new manufacturing facilities in Indiana as its pipeline produces a raft of new medicines. The Indianapolis-based drugmaker will build the new plants at the LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District in Boone County. Lilly expects to create as many as 500 new corporate jobs at the site and said the construction work will generate temporary positions for about 1,500 workers.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Public Works OKs $9.2M for reconstruction on 280 deteriorated street segments

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Board of Public Works voted to approve a $9.2 million residential street reconstruction project for the Circle City Forward initiative, phase 2. The project is expected to start next month. The residential reconstruction project includes 43 street segments. These generally cover neighborhoods in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Officially Launches New App

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department has officially launched their new app. The app is now live and available to download on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Daviess County Sheriff’s Gary Allison says the app is way to keep the public more informed…. The app also...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Worker dies at Lebanon construction site

LEBANON, Ind — A construction worker died Wednesday evening in Lebanon after strong winds from an approaching storm pushed over an elevated platform. Boone County 911 dispatchers got a call shortly after 6:15 p.m. about a person that had fallen at a work site at 904 Edwards Drive, near State Road 39 and West 200 South.
LEBANON, IN
FOX59

Bacon topping recalled because it can be contaminated with metal

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 185,000 pounds of ready-to-eat bacon topping products are being recalled because they may be contaminated with metal. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the recall was initiated after Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. received a customer complaint reporting they found metal in the product. There have been no confirmed […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Bicycle Maker Building Manufacturing Plant in Seymour

Texas-based Guardian Bikes says it is building its first U.S. production facility in Seymour. The Jackson County Industrial Development Corp. says the bicycle manufacturing startup will invest nearly $7 million in the facility and create 100 jobs by 2026. Guardian Bikes makes bicycles for children it says are safer with...
SEYMOUR, IN
FOX59

5 Indiana men sentenced in drug ring that brought meth and marijuana from California to Indiana

Seven people, including five from Indiana, have learned their sentences after a wide-ranging investigation cracked a methamphetamine and marijuana ring. According to federal investigators, the group shipped in large amounts of meth and marijuana from California to addresses in Muncie and Anderson. The drugs were then resold in Muncie, Anderson, Gosport and Brazil, Indiana. Multiple […]
INDIANA STATE
shelbycountypost.com

Meridian Park Family Aquatic Center not ready to open Saturday

The Meridian Park Family Aquatic Center will not open Saturday in Shelbyville. The planned opening has been delayed to finish pool surface repair work after a leak was fixed. Inclement weather has delayed the repair work, according to Shelbyville Parks and Recreation Department director Rob Van Til. “We recognize this...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
wglt.org

Samsung chooses Indiana for EV battery plant

Bloomington-Normal won’t be getting that Samsung EV battery plant after all. Samsung and automaker Stellantis announced this week they’re building a battery plant in Kokomo, Indiana, about an hour north of Indianapolis. The $2.5 billion factory is expected to begin production in 2025 and create about 1,500 jobs.
NORMAL, IL
shelbycountypost.com

Arbor Homes' Isabelle Farms subdivision preliminary plat not yet approved

Arbor Homes’ proposed Isabelle Farms subdivision did not get preliminary plat approval from the Shelbyville Plan Commission. At Monday night’s meeting at City Hall, too many questions arose as to public notice of the meeting and an aforementioned landscape buffer around the entire property for the Plan Commission to approve the plat.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
953wiki.com

NO INJURIES IN 2 VEHICLE CRASH IN RIPLEY COUNTY

(PHOTOS COURTESY OF FRIENDSHIP FIRE DEPARTMENT FACEBOOK) At approximately 07:54 on May 24,2022 the Friendship Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. was dispatched for a multi vehicle accident in the area of County Road 800 South and Benham Road. Upon arrival, there were two vehicles involved and one inverted. All the involved individuals were out of the vehicles upon our arrival. 5 patients were evaluated, one patient was transported while the other 4 refused transport. Also assisting on scene, Indiana State Police, Ripley County Sheriff's Department and Ripley County EMS.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Coroner: 18-year-old killed in UTV accident

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett recently released details on the death of an 18-year-old following a UTV accident on Tuesday night. 911 dispatchers were notified of the accident at around 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday. Vermilion Fire Department, Paris Fire Department, Paris Ambulance and the Edgar County Sheriffs Department all responded […]
EDGAR COUNTY, IL

