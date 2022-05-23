Shelby Co. Health Department has allotment of at-home rapid test kits

Eli Lilly has announced plans to spend $2.1 billion to construct two new manufacturing facilities in Indiana as its pipeline produces a raft of new medicines. The Indianapolis-based drugmaker will build the new plants at the LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District in Boone County. Lilly expects to create as many as 500 new corporate jobs at the site and said the construction work will generate temporary positions for about 1,500 workers.

BOONE COUNTY, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO