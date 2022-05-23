ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. wheat futures rise after three straight down sessions

CHICAGO, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Monday, breaking a streak of three straight losing sessions on a round of bargain-buying as tight global supplies and concerns about crop development in the United States and Europe remain in focus, traders said....

China threatens US after Biden says he’ll defend Taiwan

Chinese officials threatened to take actions to “safeguard” their sovereignty after President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. In a press conference while visiting Japan, Biden was asked whether he would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. Biden replied,...
More than 70% of Brazilians would consume transgenic wheat -survey

SAO PAULO, May 24 (Reuters) - More than 70% of consumers in Brazil would not have any restrictions related to consumption of transgenic wheat, according to a survey seen by Reuters that is changing companies' perception about whether to sell GMO wheat in Brazil. The survey breaks a paradigm in...
LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures weaken on cash market pressure; hog futures mixed

CHICAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - CME Group cattle futures dipped on Wednesday, pressured by weakness in the cash markets, traders said. Hog futures were mixed, with prices closing well off their session highs after contracts hit technical resistance. The nearby June hogs contract rose 0.025 cent to 109.05 cents per...
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 14-16 cents, corn down 4-5 cents, soybeans up 3-4 cents

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 14 to 16 cents per bushel * Wheat firmed overnight, supported by delayed spring wheat planting in the Northern U.S. Plains, while winter wheat ratings continue to suffer despite some rainfall in parts of the region. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said spring wheat seeding was 49% complete as of May 22, below the lowest in a range of trade estimates and well behind the five-year average of 83%. * Winter wheat was rated 28% in good-to-excellent condition, up 1 percentage point from the previous week and in line with the average analyst estimate. * Ukraine has begun shipping grain via rail to Lithuania, bound for Baltic Sea ports, as exports via the Black Sea remain blockaded by Russian forces. * Ukraine's wheat harvest could reach 17.1 million tonnes in 2022, according to consultancy APK-Inform, up 100,000 tonnes from its April forecast. The agency said 2022/2023 grain exports could increase 6.2 million tonnes to 39.4 million tonnes. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session up 13-1/4 cents at $12.03-1/4 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat last added 7-1/2 cents to $12.84 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat was last up 19-1/4 cents at $13.17-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Corn futures ease overnight following better-than-expected planting progress last week from farmers. * U.S. farmers had planted 72% of their intended corn acres, ahead of the average estimate of 68% in a Reuters analyst poll. * Ukraine's corn harvest could reach 25.2 million tonnes in 2022, according to consultancy APK-Inform, up 6.7 million tonnes from its April forecast. * CBOT July corn was last down 4-1/4 cents at $7.82 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybeans inched higher overnight, supported by ongoing global supply concerns. * U.S. farmers had planted 50% of their intended soybean acres, ahead of the average estimate of 49% in a Reuters analyst poll. * CBOT July soybeans were last up 4 cents at $16.91 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Paul Simao)
GRAINS-Corn futures fall to six-week low; wheat weak; soybeans strong

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures dropped 1.8% to a six-week low on Tuesday, pressured by a government report that farmers have made good progress in their much delayed planting tasks during the past week, traders said. "This is likely to ease previous concerns that the delays to...
China's COVID curbs cut soyoil demand, crimp soybean appetite

BEIJING, May 25 (Reuters) - Plunging demand for soyoil in China is expected to cut consumption of the oilseed in the world's biggest user as lockdowns to prevent the spread of COVID have shuttered restaurants and canteens, according to traders and analysts. China is the world's top consumer of edible...
U.S. winter wheat futures fall; spring wheat firms

CHICAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were mixed on Thursday, with winter wheat contracts easing for the sixth time in seven sessions. * But MGEX spring wheat was strong as forecasts for more wet weather in the northern U.S. Plains threaten to further delay growers who were already well behind schedule with their planting tasks, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat contract fell 5 cents to settle at $11.43-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat was off 6-1/2 cents at $12.26-3/4 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat was 13-1/2 cents higher at $12.94 a bushel. * The U.S Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that export sales of wheat in the week ended May 19 totaled 243,800 tonnes, down from 334,090 tonnes a week earlier. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total had ranged from 50,000 to 500,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
GRAINS-U.S. corn, wheat extend losses; soybeans edge higher

MUMBAI, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures extended losses in early trade on Wednesday, hovering near a six-week low, as planting picked up pace in the United States and top buyer China allowed corn imports from Brazil. * Soybeans edged higher on lower planting and strong export demand, while...
LIVESTOCK-Hog futures hit their highest level since April 22

CHICAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - CME Group hog futures rose to their highest level in more than a month on Thursday, supported by strong exports and concerns about a slowing slaughter, traders said. Cattle futures ended the trading day close to unchanged. The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said...
UPDATE 2-China strikes deal to allow Brazilian corn imports

(Adds CBOT corn prices and comments from analysts and Brazil association) BEIJING/SAO PAULO/CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - China's customs authority signed an agreement with Brazil to allow imports of Brazilian corn, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday, posing a possible threat to U.S. exports. The agreement signals China...
CBOT soybeans rally to 3-month high as northern Plains forecast turns wet

CHICAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures surged to a three-month high on Thursday as forecasts for more rain in the northern U.S. Plains raised prospects of further planting delays in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, traders said. * Strength in crude oil futures -- stemming from signs of tight supply ahead of the U.S. summer driving season -- added support to the soy complex. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soybean futures contract gained 45-1/2 cents to settle at $17.26-1/2 a bushel. * The contract peaked at $17.37, the highest for the most-active contract on a continuous basis since Feb. 24. * Technical support for the contract was noted at its 30-day moving average for the second day in a row. The contract then broke through resistance at its 10-day moving average. It also topped the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range but failed to hold support above that point. * CBOT July soymeal was up $4.00 at $428.20 a ton and CBOT July soyoil gained 1.6 cents to 80.52 cents per lb. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that weekly soybean export sales totaled 719,900 tonnes, down from 902,189 tonnes the prior week but in line with market forecasts for 300,000 to 1.4 million tonnes. * Soymeal export sales of 183,800 tonnes and soyoil export sales of 6,200 tonnes also were both in line with trade estimates. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
UPDATE 2-Brazil sugarcane crushing falls short of estimates in early May

SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing missed market expectations in the first half of May, data provided by industry group Unica showed on Wednesday, as the 2022/23 season picks up pace but remains delayed from a year earlier. Crushing reached 34.37 million tonnes in early May,...
Ukraine exports 28,000 T grain by trucks so far in May - APK-Inform

KYIV, May 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine exported around 28,000 tonnes of grain by truck from May 1 to 22, APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Tuesday, quoting official data. In peacetime, Ukraine, a major global grain grower and exporter, ships abroad up to 6 million tonnes a month of grain. Its exports fell sharply after Black Sea ports were blocked due to the Russian invasion that began on Feb. 24.
EXPLAINER-Ukraine looks for ways to get its grain out

KYIV, May 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine is seeking ways to get grain and vegetable oils out of the country by breaking a months-long blockade of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea by the Russian navy and moving more by land. The war, together with Western sanctions against Russia,...
GRAINS-Soybeans rally as U.S. weather outlook turns wet; wheat up, corn weak

CHICAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures jumped 3% to a three-month high on Thursday as the latest weather forecasts for key northern growing areas turned wet again, threatening to add further delays to planting that was already well behind schedule, traders said. Corn futures were slightly weaker on...
