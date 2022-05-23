U.S. wheat futures rise after three straight down sessions

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 14 to 16 cents per bushel * Wheat firmed overnight, supported by delayed spring wheat planting in the Northern U.S. Plains, while winter wheat ratings continue to suffer despite some rainfall in parts of the region. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said spring wheat seeding was 49% complete as of May 22, below the lowest in a range of trade estimates and well behind the five-year average of 83%. * Winter wheat was rated 28% in good-to-excellent condition, up 1 percentage point from the previous week and in line with the average analyst estimate. * Ukraine has begun shipping grain via rail to Lithuania, bound for Baltic Sea ports, as exports via the Black Sea remain blockaded by Russian forces. * Ukraine's wheat harvest could reach 17.1 million tonnes in 2022, according to consultancy APK-Inform, up 100,000 tonnes from its April forecast. The agency said 2022/2023 grain exports could increase 6.2 million tonnes to 39.4 million tonnes. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session up 13-1/4 cents at $12.03-1/4 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat last added 7-1/2 cents to $12.84 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat was last up 19-1/4 cents at $13.17-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Corn futures ease overnight following better-than-expected planting progress last week from farmers. * U.S. farmers had planted 72% of their intended corn acres, ahead of the average estimate of 68% in a Reuters analyst poll. * Ukraine's corn harvest could reach 25.2 million tonnes in 2022, according to consultancy APK-Inform, up 6.7 million tonnes from its April forecast. * CBOT July corn was last down 4-1/4 cents at $7.82 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybeans inched higher overnight, supported by ongoing global supply concerns. * U.S. farmers had planted 50% of their intended soybean acres, ahead of the average estimate of 49% in a Reuters analyst poll. * CBOT July soybeans were last up 4 cents at $16.91 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Paul Simao)

