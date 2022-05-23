Home games announced for Citadel Bulldogs’ 2022 season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel announced Monday game times for its five home games during the 2022 season.

The home opener, against East Tennessee State University, will happen on September 10 th at 4:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Citadel will host Furman for Parents’ Weekend on October 8 at 2:00 p.m.

“Three weeks later (Oct. 29), the Bulldogs welcome Samford to Johnson Hagood Stadium for a 2:00 p.m. kick,” the team announced.

That game will begin a stretch of three-straight home games for the Bulldogs. They will host Chattanooga for Homecoming/Hall of Fame on November 5 at 2:00 p.m.

The Citadel will host Virginia-Lynchburg at 2:00 p.m. the following week.

Season tickets and mini-plans for the 2022 season are currently on sale. Tickets can be purchased by stopping by the ticket office on the first floor of McAlister Field House or by calling 843-953-3746.

They can also be purchased online.

2022 Home Schedule

Sept. 10 ETSU 4 p.m. Oct. 8 Furman 2 p.m. Oct. 29 Samford 2 p.m. Nov. 5 Chattanooga 2 p.m. Nov. 12 Virginia-Lynchburg 2 p.m.

