ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Home games announced for Citadel Bulldogs’ 2022 season

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gp6J7_0fnhdvrK00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel announced Monday game times for its five home games during the 2022 season.

The home opener, against East Tennessee State University, will happen on September 10 th at 4:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Citadel will host Furman for Parents’ Weekend on October 8 at 2:00 p.m.

“Three weeks later (Oct. 29), the Bulldogs welcome Samford to Johnson Hagood Stadium for a 2:00 p.m. kick,” the team announced.

That game will begin a stretch of three-straight home games for the Bulldogs. They will host Chattanooga for Homecoming/Hall of Fame on November 5 at 2:00 p.m.

The Citadel will host Virginia-Lynchburg at 2:00 p.m. the following week.

Season tickets and mini-plans for the 2022 season are currently on sale. Tickets can be purchased by stopping by the ticket office on the first floor of McAlister Field House or by calling 843-953-3746.

They can also be purchased online.

2022 Home Schedule

Sept. 10 ETSU 4 p.m.
Oct. 8 Furman 2 p.m.
Oct. 29 Samford 2 p.m.
Nov. 5 Chattanooga 2 p.m.
Nov. 12 Virginia-Lynchburg 2 p.m.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Five kickoff times announced for Coastal Carolina football

Courtesy of CCU Athletics NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina, in conjunction with the Sun Belt Conference, has announced game times for the first three weeks of the 2022 football season as well as the midweek Sun Belt Conference games, highlighted by a pair of national television appearances in prime time on the ESPN networks. The Chanticleers […]
CONWAY, SC
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Blair Headed to the Citadel

Last Thursday at Treutlen High School multi-sport standout athlete Tim Blair signed a letter of intent for a scholarship to play football for The Citadel Bulldogs in Charleston, South Carolina. "When I went to visit the campus I knew that this was the right school for me.I was raised by...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
College Sports
City
Charleston, SC
City
Furman, SC
Charleston, SC
Football
Charleston, SC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#American Football#College Football#Homecoming Hall Of Fame#Home Schedule#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WYFF4.com

Videos captures possible tornado in South Carolina

CHESNEE, S.C. — A WYFF News 4 viewer captured video of what appears to be a tornado in Chesnee, South Carolina. Ben Morris captured the video about 7:30 p.m. when a tornado warning was in effect in this area. This same cell then moved into Cherokee County. Another video...
CHESNEE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

City of Charleston unable to provide summer youth swim lessons

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Charleston will not be able to give summer swim lessons to children because of a staffing shortage of lifeguards and certified swim instructors. “Nationwide, not just here in Charleston, there is a huge shortage of certified lifeguards and certified water safety instructors,” said Laurie Yarborough the Recreation Director for the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
charlestondaily.net

Top 5 Beaches in the Charleston, SC area – New Video by The Board Tourist

The Charleston area is home to some of the best beaches in South Carolina. Folly Beach, Sullivan’s Island, Kiawah Beach, Seabrook Island and Isle of Palms are all popular destinations for locals and tourists alike. These beaches offer a variety of activities such as fishing, swimming, sunbathing, surfing, bike...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

The Righteous Gemstones seeking extras in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – HBO comedy series The Righteous Gemstones is seeking extras for season three filming from mid June through mid December. Over 500 extras of all ages and genders will be needed for a variety of scenes throughout the season. For example, hundreds of extras will be needed for shooting church scenes the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Vigil planned in Charleston for Texas school shooting victims

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A prayer vigil will be held Thursday at Marion Square following the Texas school shooting that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers. The Lowcountry community will come together for a vigil downtown at Marion Square at 6 p.m. “We’re devastated by the massacre at an elementary school – […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Patriots Point to host Memorial Day ceremony

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will honor fallen soldiers with a Memorial Day ceremony May 30. A remembrance ceremony will be held at the Vietnam Experience at 11:30 a.m. The event will feature a presentation of colors and Pledge of Allegiance by Lucy Beckham, a patriotic medley by High […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

40+ new jobs coming to Georgetown County with distribution center

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - More than 40 new jobs are coming to Georgetown County with a $7.4 million distribution center for WingIts. “South Carolina has enjoyed record-breaking economic growth over the last few years, and today’s announcement furthers that momentum,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This $7.4 million investment and more than 40 new jobs will make a significant impact in Georgetown County, and we are looking foward to a successful business partnership with WingIts for many years to come.”
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Travel & Give Back: Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

This Hotel Looks to be in the French Countryside, but it is Really in South Carolina

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Enjoy a quiet escape in the countryside of Upstate South Carolina at Hotel Domestique. World-class cycling, golf, fishing and hiking are available to adventure-seekers and a peaceful basecamp awaits for those seeking a trip full of relaxation. Located near the cities of Greenville, SC and Asheville, NC, Hotel Domestique is a destination offering memorable sight-seeing, shopping and entertainment.
GREENVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy