A man who told the FBI he committed fraud on Todd Chrisley's behalf testified that they had an 'intimate' relationship

Todd Chrisley. USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

A man who said he'd committed fraud for Todd Chrisley described their relationship as intimate.

Mark Braddock said he became close with Chrisley in the early 2000s and began working for him.

He also said he forged statements to make it seem as if the Chrisleys had more money than they did.

A former employee of Todd and Julie Chrisley's who told the FBI he committed bank fraud on their behalf testified in court on Monday that he and Todd Chrisley had an "intimate" relationship.

Mark Braddock said he met Todd Chrisley, a reality-TV personality who's on trial on charges of bank and tax fraud, at a school function for their children in the early 2000s and became friends two years later when they lived in the same neighborhood.

Braddock said he altered documents to help the Chrisleys get loans. When prosecutors asked why he would commit fraud for Chrisley, Braddock replied, "I was complicit in giving him what he needed."

"We had a personal relationship of an intimate nature," he said. "I would do whatever he needed to get done."

That intimate relationship lasted for about a year, but they went on to have a business relationship and "brotherhood," Braddock testified.

He said that he then began working for Chrisley's Executive Asset Management, a company that managed and sold foreclosed properties.

He said he helped grow the company from two employees to 60 and later worked for a similar company that Chrisley founded after Executive Asset Management was sold in 2005.

Braddock testified that Chrisley burned through more than $3.5 million from the sale of the first company in a year by buying Bentleys, other luxury cars, designer clothes, and more.

Braddock said that a few years later, when the second half of the $8 million payment came through, Chrisley also burned through that money.

Braddock testified that he used Microsoft Word to create fake documents inflating the Chrisleys' income and the amount of money in their account to make it look as if they were wealthier than they were in order to acquire loans on their behalf.

He also created fake documents for his own financial benefit, he testified on cross-examination Tuesday.

The Chrisleys fired Braddock in 2012 . Todd Chrisley has since alleged that Braddock stole money from his family.

Braddock went to the FBI after his firing and told officials that he'd committed financial crimes on the Chrisleys' behalf.

Before the family became famous with their show, "Chrisley Knows Best," the government granted Braddock immunity in exchange for his cooperation in the case.

The immunity agreement did not prohibit other federal attorneys' offices or state governments from prosecuting him on separate charges.

Prosecutors on Monday asked Braddock if he was aware that if he were to lie to the jury he would be charged with perjury. "There is not a doubt in my mind," he said.