California primary FAQs: How to vote in Shasta County on Election Day, June 7

By Jessica Skropanic, Redding Record Searchlight
 3 days ago

On Tuesday June 7, Californians will vote in the Statewide Primary Election.

Shasta County voters will choose their candidate in contested races for the county’s next sheriff, clerk, district attorney, superintendent of schools and two district supervisors. They’ll also cast votes for state assemblyperson (District 1) and U.S. congressperson (District 1).

Here are answers to common questions about voting in Shasta County.

What’s the deadline to turn in my ballot?

To be counted, ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day, June 7, or dropped off no later than 8 p.m. that day, according to the Shasta County Elections Office.

Do I need to sign up to get an absentee ballot?

Every registered California voter should have received a ballot between May 9 and Friday (May 20). If you didn’t receive your ballot, call the elections office at 530-225-5730 or visit the office at 1643 Market St. in Redding. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

How do I turn in my ballot?

In person on Election Day: You can drop off your ballot at the elections office or any official polling place in California from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 7.

By mail: You can mail in your ballot using the instructions on the envelope. Don’t forget to include your signature and the ballot in the envelope before mailing it.

By dropping it off: You can drop off your ballot at the Shasta County Elections Office or at an official ballot drop box location. All drop boxes close no later than at 8 p.m. on Election Day, June 7 — and some close earlier. For a list of drop box locations and hours accessible go to bit.ly/3PunueH and click on “using a Drop Box.”

Want some good North State news? Shasta County, get your good news here: Record Searchlight launches feel-good newsletter

How do find my polling place on Election Day?

You can look up your official polling place on the elections office website at bit.ly/3zH0Ffw or call or visit the elections office. You can also check the back of your sample ballot booklet for your polling place.

How do I know my ballot was received/counted?

Voters who sent in their mail-in ballot can find out if it arrived at bit.ly/2HKrUMO . Click on "Vote-by-Mail Ballot Lookup" and type in your address. Shasta County residents with questions about their provisional ballot should select "Provisional Ballot Lookup."  If you receive the message “No voter information was found” call the elections office.

More voter information: Shasta County elections: Meet the candidates competing in 8 contested races

Voters can also sign up to receive updates at shastavotes.ballottrax.net/voter/ .

In both cases, be sure to enter your information exactly the way the website instructs.

What do I do if my signatures don't match?

The elections office will notify you if the signature on your ballot doesn't match the one on your voter registration.

If that happens, you’ll need to fill out a signature verification statement — see one at bit.ly/3yL3Wg9 — and submit it to the Shasta County Elections Office before 5 p.m. on June 24 for your ballot to be counted. You can also mail this form, fax it to 530-225-5454 or email it to votebymail@co.shasta.ca.us .or drop it into a ballot drop box or take it to a polling place by Election Day.

How do I know if I'm registered to vote?

Go to the Shasta County Elections office website and click on Registered Voter Lookup to see if you’re registered. You can also call or visit the elections office.

When is the deadline to register to vote in time for June 7?

The deadline to register in time for the Statewide Direct Primary Election is Monday, May 23 — 15 days prior to Election Day, June 7.

The state also allows for conditional registration after the deadline passed up until Election Day. Call or visit the elections office to do so.

I’m visiting Shasta County. Can I still vote?

Californians can drop off their ballot at any official polling place in the state from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, June 7.

Visitors who need a replacement ballot may need to contact their county’s elections office. See a list of county elections offices on the California Secretary of State’s website at bit.ly/3t9BL5C .

More election 2022 stories:

​​​​​​Analysis: What's making candidates run for Shasta County seats in 2022?

Anselmo: Liberty Committee benefactor says women generally unfit for elected office

I lost, damaged or didn’t get my mail-in ballot. What do I do?

You can request a replacement vote-by-mail ballot up to seven days before the election. Go to Shasta County's mail-in ballot web page at bit.ly/2SKFMwK and click on the second option, “Request a Replacement Ballot.” You can also call or visit the elections office.

I changed my address. What do I do?

Follow the same instructions you would for a lost ballot. You'll also need to call or visit the elections office to change your address, or go to bit.ly/2uhZtCI .

Community Policy