ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

Closures and detours, Downtown Macomb

By Courtesy of Macomb Public Works
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xl5T_0fnhYqcU00

Special to McDonough County Voice, USA TODAY NETWORK

On Monday, May 23, 2022, the Dudley and Franklin intersection will be closed to traffic due to water main connection. Detour signs will be posted.

Due to this connection, the water will be cut off temporarily followed by a boil order.. Addresses affected are the 200, 300 and 400 blocks of E. Summit; the 300 and 400 blocks of E. Franklin; the 700 block of S. Madison; the 700 block of S. Campbell; and the 700 block of S. Dudley St.

Comments / 0

Related
geneseorepublic.com

Henry County Summer Events calendar

06/04/22 GENESEO FAMERS MARKET 8am to 12pm every Saturday thru October GENESEO. 06/05/22 LEVITT AMP SUNDAY CONCERTS WILEY PARK GALVA. 06/08/22 DENNIS STROUGHMATT ET L'ESPIRIT CREOLE CONCERT CAMBRIDGE. 06/11/22 BRANTLEY FRANCIS FOUNDATION COMM PICNIC GENESEO. 06/11/22 SHOOT THE LOOP CAR CRUISE GENESEO. 06/12/22 LEVITT AMP SUNDAY CONCERTS WILEY PARK GALVA.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local business closes after 100 years in downtown Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Nut House in downtown Peoria has been open for more than 100 years, but on Friday the shop will close its doors. The owner, Janie Scott, said she bought the business five years ago. She said she wanted to carry on the name and keep the tradition going in Peoria, but said with slow foot traffic downtown, she can’t keep it afloat any longer.
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mcdonough County, IL
City
Macomb, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
Mcdonough County, IL
Government
Macomb, IL
Government
City
Madison, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from May 9-13

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Information is believed to be accurate but is not warranted. Mark...
tspr.org

Knox County will continue to pay salary of fallen deputy

The spouse of a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty will continue to receive his salary. Nicholas Weist, 34, of Viola, was killed April 29 near Alpha in rural Henry County. The deputy was setting spike strips in the road to stop a car chase...
KNOX COUNTY, MO
Y101

Quincy Illinois is Shrinking according to new Census Data

A bunch of new census data has been updated and released, and according to the latest numbers between July 2020 and July 2021, Quincy, Illinois took a hit in population. Still, Quincy faired better than a lot of other places in Illinois. An article posted on kpvi.com outlines the new...
QUINCY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Smith Brothers building set for demolition

A former Midwestern landmark is set for demolition. In recent years, the building occupied by Smith Brothers General Store, 1014-1020 S. 4th St., Clinton, at the corner of South 4th Street and U.S. Highway 30, has become structurally unstable, according to the Clinton City Administrator’s Office. In September of...
CLINTON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detours#Usa Today Network
kyoutv.com

Repair work sparks second fire on Ottumwa pedestrian bridge

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Crews starting work to repair arson damage on a pedestrian bridge in Ottumwa accidentally set the bridge on fire again. The fire on the Wabash pedestrian bridge sent smoke rising above the Des Moines River in Ottumwa just after noon Monday. The smoke and flames from the fire were visible from the KYOU Ottumwa CityCam.
OTTUMWA, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Line forms at Beachler’s in Peoria for $2.38 gas

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The corner of University and War Memorial in Peoria was packed Wednesday morning as drivers waited for a special deal on gasoline. From 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., Beachler’s offered gas for $2.38 per gallon, the same price it was on the day of Biden’s inauguration. Long lines formed before 10 a.m.
PEORIA, IL
wlds.com

Cass County Sherrif Seeking Info on Recent Theft

Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a zero-turn mower. According to a release from Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn on his department’s social media today, the mower was stolen from near Main and Union streets in Virginia. Ohrn is asking If any residents in the...
CASS COUNTY, IL
capitolwolf.com

Springfield Plastics announces major expansion

Springfield Plastics, Inc. is announcing plans to begin a major growth project which includes expanded facilities at the Auburn location and could lead to as many as 65 new full-time positions. Construction will begin in early 2023 with expected completion in 2024. Hiring for the 65 new positions will begin...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
muddyrivernews.com

Three arrests in Hancock County also involve seizure of firearms

CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department made three arrests last week which involved a seizure of firearms. A sheriff’s deputy on patrol conducted a traffic stop at approximately 2:51 a.m. May 19 on a 2007 GMC truck for expired registration. The driver, Lance D. Hocker, 26, of Fort Madison, Iowa, was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. A 9mm Beretta pistol was located in the truck. Hocker was subsequently charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Grab a bite at one of these top 10 Peoria restaurants

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Looking for a night out? The Peoria area is full of local, family-owned small businesses, serving some delectable cuisines. According to Yelp, these restaurants were rated so highly that they made the top 10 best restaurants in Peoria:. 10. Social Taco. Located at 900 Riverside...
PEORIA, IL
nowdecatur.com

Outdoor Summer Concert Series Playing in Decatur

May 23, 2022 – The Macon County Conservation District will again host a free, outdoor summer concert series. These live, acoustic music concerts will be held on select Sundays in June, July, and August from 7-8pm. This year’s lineup includes past favorites and new acts from across Central Illinois,...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Four dogs in critical condition after seized from Decatur home

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County are currently caring for four dogs in need of an animal rescue. According to the HSDMC four dogs were recently removed from a Decatur home by Macon County Animal Control. All four dogs were severely matted and suffering from flea infestation resulting in skin infection. Some matting so bad, the skin fell off when mats were removed.
DECATUR, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Energy experts warn of price increases for Central Illinoisans

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – As the summer approaches, energy experts are warning the community about increased energy prices that are on the horizon. During Tuesday’s Peoria City Council meeting, a representative with the consulting firm Good Energy sounded the alarm on rising energy prices for Central Illinoisans. It’s a nationwide issue that’s been impacted by […]
PEORIA, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cass, Mason, Menard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 10:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cass; Mason; Menard The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Menard County in central Illinois Northeastern Cass County in west central Illinois South central Mason County in central Illinois * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 1043 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tallula, or 11 miles east of Virginia, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kilbourne and Havana. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CASS COUNTY, IL
McDonough County Voice

McDonough County Voice

499
Followers
749
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Macomb, IL from McDonough County Voice.

 http://mcdonoughvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy