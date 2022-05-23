ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Miss pitcher Tanner Hall wins Ferriss Trophy for best college baseball player in Mississippi

By Nick Suss, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Ferriss Trophy is returning to Hattiesburg.

Southern Miss sophomore right-handed pitcher Tanner Hall won the Ferris Trophy on Monday, the award presented annually to the top college baseball player in Mississippi.

The other finalists were Ole Miss first baseman Tim Elko, Mississippi State infielder R.J. Yeager, Delta State pitcher Harrison Haley and Belhaven pitcher Brett Sanchez.

Hall was dominant in 2022, owning a 7-2 record with a 2.68 ERA and 0.98 WHIP across 87 ⅓ innings. His 120 strikeouts were the eighth-most in the NCAA and his strikeout-to-walk ratio of 12.00 was the second best in the nation.

Opponents batted .227 against Hall this season and Hall only surrendered five home runs.

SCOTT'S SUCCESS: How Scott Berry's first trip to Southern Miss inspired his road to all-time winningest coach

TEAM TO BEAT?: How Southern Miss baseball found its spark and became one of the hottest teams in the country

Hall is the first Southern Miss player to win the Ferriss Trophy since pitcher Nick Sandlin won the award in 2018. He's the fourth Golden Eagles player to win the award since its inception in 2004.

The Ferriss Trophy is voted on by coaches and professional scouts familiar with Mississippi baseball.

Previous winners of the Ferriss Trophy include eventual MLB players such as Drew Pomeranz, Chris Stratton, Hunter Renfore and Brent Rooker.

Contact Nick Suss at 601-408-2674 or nsuss@gannett.com. Follow @nicksuss on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Southern Miss pitcher Tanner Hall wins Ferriss Trophy for best college baseball player in Mississippi

